Starting a busy week, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats earned a 4-0 home shutout Monday over Ursuline Academy.
“It’s a really good team win tonight,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “I’m proud of their performance. Everybody who got in helped us secure a lead pretty early in the first half. We didn’t look back from there. It was a good team victory.”
Union (6-1) hits the road to play Jefferson City Wednesday at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
Union then goes to Springfield this weekend to play three games. Union takes on Northwest Friday at 6 p.m. and has games against Raymore-Peculiar (10 a.m.) and Glendale (1 p.m.) Saturday.
Ursuline (0-6-1) has been one of the better teams in St. Louis historically, but has struggled this season. The Bears have suffered losses to traditional powers such as Notre Dame de Sion, St. Teresa’s Academy, St. Joseph’s, Kearney and Rock Bridge. Union was only the third team to win by more than two goals.
Three different Union players scored.
Emily Gaebe netted the first two goals and assisted on another. Gaebe opened her account with a goal 5:06 into the game with Grace Weiss assisting.
“They were giving us space over the top in the first half, so we wanted to take advantage of that,” Fennessey said. “With that, Emily was able to utilize her speed and she had a couple of good opportunities there where she was in one-on-one with the goalkeeper and she took advantage of two of them.”
Gaebe made it two goals with 7:38 left in the half, taking a pass up the middle from Hailey Cloud and racing through the defense to finish the play.
“Teams play us like that and it gets to be sort of a kick and run for us, but we’re going to play to our advantage and our strengths,” Fennessey said. “If they’re going to give us space over the top, we’re going to play it.”
Union led 2-0 at the half.
The 2-0 score held up until the 61st minute, when Cloud squeezed a free kick past Ursuline goalkeeper Megan VanCardo.
“Hailey had a nice free kick there,” Fennessey said. “She showed good vision there to see that and put it at the near post on a great left-foot shot.”
VanCardo had entered the game in the first half after starting goalkeeper Erin Wurstbaugh was injured in the first half.
With 7:10 to play, Weiss netted her second goal of the season with Gaebe assisting.
“Grace had a nice goal,” Fennessey said. “We’ve been focusing on making those back post runs and she did exactly that and was in the perfect spot to put it into the back of the net. It was nice to see her get rewarded for making that run.”
Hannah Olive made eight saves for the shutout.
“Hannah was tested a couple of times there and came up really big, especially in the second half,” Fennessey said. “Our defense is coming together. We knew if we gave this team opportunities, they would have chances to score goals. Maddie Helling and Emma Cloud really did a nice job in the middle. Erica Toelke is really starting to come along from that ACL injury where she’s getting some confidence. Ella Keltner did a really good job. She had some nice head balls there in the second half when we really needed them. She had some nice clears.”
Fennessey said Union was able to take advantage of depth.
“With two games over the weekend, we were able to get some other kids into the game,” Fennessey said. “The weather and the quality of opponents over the weekend put a strain on us. And we’ve got a big week coming up. We were able to get some kids into the game to help us. Destiny Boehm gave us a couple of minutes. Sami Starling got into the defensive line and held it down. Addie Davis gave us a lot of good minutes in the middle of the field. It was nice to see that.”