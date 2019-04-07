Taking a Wednesday trip to Jefferson City, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats recorded a shutout against Jefferson City High School, 6-0.
“The score did not indicate the closeness of the game,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Jefferson City is a good team with a lot of athletes. They were able to put quite a bit of pressure on us.”
Emily Gaebe netted four goals for Union (7-1) while Emma Cloud scored the other two goals.
Maliyah Minor had two assists. Hailey Cloud, Gaebe, Sami Starling and Erika Toelke each contributed one assist.
Hannah Olive made two saves in goal.
Jefferson City fell to 3-3 on the season.
The game was played at Lincoln University’s Dwight T. Reed Stadium.
Emma Cloud netted the first goal off of a free kick.
“We started early on a free kick just outside the box,” Fennessey said. “Emma Cloud took the free kick. She was able to chip in the wall to the near post. It was a perfectly placed ball. Both Hailey and Emma have been making great decisions on our free kicks.”
Gaebe scored next.
“Emily was able to add a second goal before half time,” Fennessey said. “Erika Toelke had the assist on the play. She was able to put Emily in on goal over the top. That has been a focus for us over the past week or so.”
Union led 2-0 at the half and added quickly to that lead. In the opening minute of the second half, Minor found Gaebe for a goal.
Less than five minutes later, the same two combined to make it 4-0.
“Going into the second half, we changed our strategy a bit,” Fennessey said. “Jefferson City was a physical team that was giving us a lot of possession in the back. We used that to our advantage to build an attack. It changed the game significantly in our favor. We were able to put a lot of pressure on their backs which created turnovers for us.”
Gaebe netted her third of the half to make it 5-0 with Hailey Cloud assisting.
Emma Cloud netted the final goal.
“Midfield wise, we are really starting to pick up on our wingers making runs,” Fennessey said. “Kaylee Simpson came off the bench and did a great job along with Grace Weiss. They are starting to be rewarded for the hard work they are putting in. Hailey Cloud continues to find her space in the middle of the midfield for us. She creates a lot of offensive chances for us. I’m loving the way she’s playing right now in the center of the park.”
Southwest Showdown
Union heads to Springfield Friday and Saturday for Pool D of the Southwest Soccer Showdown at Glendale High School.
The 16-team event has special rules. Each team will get three points for a win and an extra one point for a shutout. Halves will be 35 minutes with no overtime and ties moving directly to penalty kicks.
Union takes on Northwest (4-2-2) Friday in the first game at 6 p.m.
Union plays twice Saturday.
Union will start Saturday against Webb City (4-2) at 10 a.m.
The Lady ’Cats take on the host school at 1 p.m. It’s a rematch of last year’s sectional game, won by Union.
Pool A consists of Southern Boone, West Plains, Logan-Rogersville and Springfield Central. Pool B consists of Springfield Parkview, Duchesne, Lutheran St. Charles and Lebanon. Those two pools will play at Springfield Central’s Harrison Stadium Friday. Pool B moves over to John F. Kennedy Stadium and Springfield Parkview for Saturday’s games.
Pool C plays at Republic High School. Camdenton, Poplar Bluff, Republic and Jefferson City are the teams at that location.