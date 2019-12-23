Thursday was opening night for felines all around.
While Cats opened on the big screen, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats (4-0, 1-) opened league play with a 72-29 win at Pacific (4-2, 0-1).
The Lady ’Cats had the kind of immediate success the musical remake hopes to achieve at the box office, starting the game on a 17-1 run and ending the first period with an 18-3 advantage.
“We had some good looks and we had some balls go in and out (early) and I told our shooters they had to keep shooting,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “They’re playing a little pack line and they’re going to let you shoot that stuff — they’re just trying to stop you from getting to the rim. We had some shots start falling, but we ran our stuff better in the second half too.
The score stood at 33-16 at halftime. Working in transition and getting even hotter from the floor, Union netted 28 points in the third quarter to lead, 61-26, going into the final period.
“They killed us in transition and shot the heck out of the ball from the three-point line and we got a little intimidated and stopped playing for a while and that’s not what this team is about,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “They don’t quit. Tonight, I’m not saying they quit, but it got into their head a little bit. We haven’t lost like that in a long time.”
Reagen Rapert led Union with 29 points on the night.
Emily Gaebe and Julia Overstreet both added 16 points.
Sophie Eagen scored six points and Jessi Clark five.
Maddie Helling added one point before an early exit due to a knee injury. Union was also without starting guard Megan Siedhoff.
“We’ve got some people that can get the ball up the floor and when we’re healthy and can play the seven or eight that we normally play, I can rotate them in and out and we can keep playing like that,” Coach Rapert said. “We had to slow it down a little bit, there at spurts, and we’re going to have to be able to play that way too. It just got a little ugly there, but it was a good win.”
Cori O’Neill scored a team high nine points for the Lady Indians.
Lilly Prichard added eight points, Kiley Stahl five, Shelby Kelemen four and Brenna Moore three.
“I guarantee we missed 20 shots right under the basket,” Thoele said. “We’re talking 40 points. If we make those and shoot better threes, who knows, but we didn’t make our high percentage shots and that’s something that we didn’t do a very good at it today, but the good thing is we’ve got about 20 games left and we will get better.”
Union played at Waynesville Friday and will next be in action after the new year at the Lutheran South Tournament.
Pacific will holiday week at the Rockwood Summit tournament. The Lady Indians match up with Thoele’s former school, Lindbergh, in the first round Thursday at 5:30 p.m.