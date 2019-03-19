Last Spring, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats enjoyed a dream season.
Union went 21-3 overall, finishing fourth in the MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament.
The Lady ’Cats won the Four Rivers Conference for the 14th consecutive year, not allowing a goal in the process. Union also won the Union-Washington Tournament and picked up sectional and quarterfinal wins in Springfield and Bolivar, respectively.
The only losses came to then-defending state champion Webster Groves, 2018 runner-up Incarnate Word Academy and Kearney.
The Lady ’Cats return most of the team from that run as well after graduating three from last year’s team.
“I think that we learned from last year that hard work can paid off,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “I hope that we can continue to improve each day to be a better team. We have a very strong team but, we need to make sure our focus is true to our goals.”
Fennessey enters his 10th season in charge of the Lady ’Cats and he has his entire coaching staff back this season. He leads his team into two local rivalry games to start the season, Monday at home against St. Clair and Tuesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
St. Clair was second in the Four Rivers Conference last season while Borgia now is in Union’s district.
Union has made some position changes from last year though to make up for graduation losses and injured players who are returning.
The biggest change is Hannah Olive moving from forward to goalkeeper.
Olive scored eight goals with 12 assists to rank third on the team in scoring last season. She replaces Lexi Garlock, who allowed only 11 goals all season long.
Olive showed she’s a capable successor in Tuesday’s jamboree, allowing two goals against Class 4 school Francis Howell. Union also played Parkway West in the event.
“Hannah Olive did a really good job in net,” Fennessey said. “She made several difficult saves in each game.”
The Lady ’Cats defeated Parkway West, 1-0, and fell 2-0 to Francis Howell. Weather conditions were rainy for the entire event, but Union had to fight into a hard wind in the second scrimmage.
“The biggest takeaway for me was inability to connect passes,” Fennessey said. “We had to be more aggressive off of the ball. Lack of movement off the ball made it more difficult to find passes. When you can’t find a pass you just kick the ball. The good news is that’s what a jamboree is for, finding out where you need to focus your energy before your game starts.”
Union has eight starters returning, including Olive. Most of the rest will be in roles very similar to last season.
Emily Gaebe, who netted 62 goals with eight assists, will be back at the top of the offense. Gaebe has the speed to be able to break away from defenders while also having the power to fight past them if necessary.
Gigi Gore, who netted 13 goals with 17 assists, is capable of lining up next to Gaebe as a forward or moving to a wider role.
Defensively, Union brings back senior Ella Keltner along with the Cloud sisters, Emma and Hailey.
Keltner had one goal and nine assists while each of the Clouds scored six goals. Hailey Cloud had 12 assists and Emma Cloud added six.
In the midfield, returners are Maddie Helling (seven goals and nine assists) and Kaitlyn Hobson (three goals and nine assists). Helling plays a central role while Hobson is a wide midfielder who can move into a wing position.
Erika Toelke, who missed all of 2018 recovering from ACL surgery, impressed during the jamboree. She plays defense and midfield.
“We were able to evaluate some players,” Fennessey said. “Also, we had a good effort out of Erika Toelke. She is only going to get stronger as the season progresses.”
Other players who potentially could gain playing time are Grace Weiss, Kaylee Simpson, Paige Schoonover, Destiny Boehm and Emilie Speer.
Fennessey said the team has 29 in the program split between the varsity and junior varsity teams.
Fennessey feels his team is the favorite in the Four Rivers Conference once again.
“Returning so many starters and having a strong bench from last year, I feel like we still are the team to beat,” Fennessey said. “We are always wanting another conference title and don’t want to break our current streak.”
For the postseason, Fennessey is taking nothing for granted.
“With the districts being set up the way they are this year, we will be keeping a close eye on Pacific, Borgia and Washington.”