Opening the season at home Monday, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats rolled to an 81-20 victory over the St. Louis Patriettes in the home opener.
Pat Rapert’s head coaching era started with his team taking charge early and not looking back against the homeschool squad.
“They were ready to play,” Rapert said. “Practices were getting a little stale. We didn’t have a great practice last night, but I think a lot of that had to do with it was just time to play.”
Union (1-0) jumped out to a 36-6 lead after one quarter and was up 55-8 at the half. It was 78-18 through three quarters.
“I think when we can get our defensive rotations down a little bit, that will help,” Rapert said. “I’m trying to bring some others along with our group of five. If we can get seven or eight in our rotation, I think we could be fairly solid.”
It was Union’s first action since the Lady ’Cats played in the Incarnate Word Academy jamboree Nov. 20.
“It was nice to play a game,” Rapert said. “We needed to play. We had the jamboree, but hadn’t played since then. Going out and scouting other teams makes you anxious to play. We needed to play.”
The Patriettes fell to 0-2 on the season.
Union shot better than 50 percent from the field for the game, including going 6-18 from beyond the three-point arc. The Lady ’Cats hit nine of 13 free-throw attempts as well.
“We’re going to try to get it in quick and run our lanes and get it down the floor a little bit and get some shots off,” Rapert said. “I felt like we were in pretty good shape tonight, but we’re going to have to get some more games under our belt. We’re going to have to watch some film and see what we do. We’ll learn from that.”
Junior Emily Gaebe was Union’s big scorer, netting 36 points. She went 7-10 from the free-throw line and knocked down a three-point basket.
Gaebe added six rebounds, five on the offensive end. She also had one steal.
Newcomer Reagan Rapert, a junior transfer, posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 steals. She was close to a triple-double, ending with nine assists. Rapert also had four rebounds. She knocked down a pair of three-point baskets.
Junior Julia Overstreet was the other player to reach double digits in scoring. She netted 10 points and was 2-2 from the free-throw line. Overstreet added five rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.
The other two starters, juniors Maddie Helling and Megan Siedhoff, had seven points apiece. Both hit one three-point basket.
Helling also had three assists, three steals, a blocked shot and a rebound. Siedhoff added four steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Junior Jessi Clark had three points on a shot from beyond the arc. She also had a steal.
Junior Emma Rinne ended with two points and also had three steals.
Destiny Boehm, a senior, added one rebound.
“I actually had some girls who were nervous to go in and I told them this was the type of game you have to do it,” Rapert said. “At one point, I had to tell the girls that it was time to play. We have some inexperience. The core from last year is back, but from six down haven’t played much varsity, if any at all. I’m trying to get them used to the speed of the game. That’s going to change soon with our strength of schedule. If we can get two or three to come along, that’s going to help us.”
Rachelle Carr led the Patriettes with 12 points.
Mary Sherman added four points while Lauren Snell scored the other two.
The Patriettes were able to get to the free-throw line, but went 4-19 from the stripe.