With winners in four events Tuesday, Union picked up the win in a five-team track meet at Washington.
The Lady ’Cats topped the girls’ standings with 95 points.
“We have a small girls team this year, but a lot of strong talent,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “Deseray Washington in particular had a strong day with a strong performance (close to her PR) in the 100 hurdles, a PR of 5-0 in high jump, and an impressive 200-meter dash time.”
Washington was second with 91 points, Warrenton third at 83 and Borgia fourth at 66. The Fulton School (St. Albans) was also involved in the meet.
“I really like the spirit on the girls team,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “We ran 12 girls in the 1,600-meter relay, many of whom were running the 400 for the first time. Everyone really gave their all and it was great to see the way they were all complementing each other after the race. We have a great mix of new and experienced athletes who really push each other to improve.”
Event Results
• 100-meter dash — Deseray Washington won for Union in 13.1. The Lady ’Cats also took second and third with Ella Coppinger and Hailey Cloud, respectively.
“The open sprints showed us we have a lot of promise from freshman athletes like Sophie Eagen, Ella Coppinger, Alyssa Bush, and Natalie Miner,” Meiners said. “We are excited to see how they improve over the season.”
• 200-meter dash — Union’s Washington picked up another win in 27.1. Warrenton’s Brooke Smith finished second and Washington’s Claire Ayers third.
• 400-meter dash — Ayers won for Washington in 1:01.8. Warrenton’s Alexandra Frederick was second and Union’s Coppinger third.
• 800-meter run — First place went to Washington’s Lilly Nix in 2:45.4. Borgia runners Margaret Dulany and Cree Marquart finished second and third, respectively.
• 1,600-meter run — Washington’s Mia Reed won in 5:52.6. Union’s Jessi Clark and Sydney Gerdel finished second and third, respectively.
• 3,200-meter run — Emma Lewis of Warrenton was the only runner to finish the race, doing so in 16:11.3.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Union’s Washington won in 15.4. Washington’s Ingrid Figas was second and Halaina O’Bryant third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Warrenton’s Allison Tonioli took first in 51.6. Washington’s Emma Duncan was second and Borgia’s Natalie Bell third.
• 400-meter relay — Borgia’s teams finished both first and second in the race. The top time was 56.9. Washington placed third.
• 800-meter relay — First place went to Warrenton in 1:52.5. Washington placed second and Borgia third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington finished with the fastest time of 4:19.9. Warrenton was second and another Washington team placed third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington won in 10:53.8. Union finished second and Borgia third.
• Shot put — Warrenton’s Miranda Nelson heaved the top throw of 34-9.5. Union’s Jaiden Powell was second and Borgia’s Lynnae Grus third.
• Discus — Union’s Powell won at 111-2. Grus of Borgia was second and Union’s Jessica Stallmann placed third.
“Jaiden Powell had a strong performance in the shot put and a PR in the discus,” Meiners said.
• High jump — Morgan Gratza of Washington won with a height of 5-2. Union’s Washington was second and Coppinger third.
• Long jump — Warrenton’s Brooke Smith won with the top distance of 15-2. Union’s Hailey Cloud was second with Tamyra Stafford placing third for the Lady ’Cats.
• Triple jump — Warrenton took first with Alexandra Frederick’s leap of 34 feet. Borgia’s Jessica Borovic was second and Union’s Cloud third.
• Pole vault — First place went to Washington’s Morgan Gratza at 8-6. Union’s Natalie Miner placed second and Borgia’s Grace West took third.
• Javelin — Washington’s Sophia Olszowka won with a distance of 106-10. Warrenton’s Dana Pruitt was second and Washington’s Elizabeth Brennecke third.