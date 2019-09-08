Opening the season at home, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats swept Potosi Tuesday, 25-23, 25-20.
Union followed that up with a 25-14, 25-18 loss against Windsor Thursday.
Potosi
“I felt as though we started off a little slow, which is normal for the first game,” Union Head Coach Kelli Bailey said. “At no point were we able to take it easy and let our guard down.”
Bailey said the team came together to pull out the win in two games.
“The second set was a battle with momentum shifts the entire time,” Bailey said. “There were some big plays toward the end that finished the game for us in the end. Each year, we have struggled with the emotional battle of volleyball and I felt this whole match we held it together and had the end in mind, win the whole match.”
Bailey praised the play of Emma Rinne and Aubrie Brown.
“Emma Rinne really stepped up the defense and picked up so many of the tips the hitters were trying to place behind our block,” Bailey said. “She worked very hard to be an integral part of the defense instead of focusing on just setting.”
Aubrie Brown was a contributor at the net.
“Aubrie Brown really stepped up and had some great swings,” Bailey said.
Maddie Helling was the kills leader with seven while Natalie Voss was next with five. Tamyra Stafford put down three kills and Rinne had two. Laura Borgmann and Aubrie Brown had one kill apiece.
Rinne was the digs leader with 10 while Aubrie Brown and Stafford were next at nine. Haillie Brown and Helling had eight digs apiece. Voss added four digs.
Voss dished out eight assists, Rinne ended with five and Aubrie Brown chipped in with one.
Borgmann had a solo block. Aubrie Brown, Stafford and Voss each served one ace.
Windsor
“We started off slow and really couldn’t get the pace up to where we needed it to be,” Bailey said. “A lot of hits and tips went straight to their libero. About mid-set we started to really make them move and started going in the opposite direction of her. This made a huge difference and we worked our way back but Windsor was able to finish the set.”
Bailey said the second game was a bit closer.
“The next set was much better,” said Bailey. “We started talking and moving more but our serve receive and passes to our setters just weren’t there.”
Helling led the team with three kills. Stafford and Borgmann each had two.
Helling had 11 digs. Rinne logged nine, Stafford had eight, Voss ended with seven, Aubrie Brown had six and Haillie Brown added four. Rinne had four assists, Voss checked in with three and Haillie Brown had one.
Helling and Aubrie Brown served one ace apiece.
Union hosts North County next Thursday. The varsity match is expected to start at 6 p.m.