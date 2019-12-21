Two Union girls wrestlers made history Saturday at the inaugural Union Girls Wrestling Tournament, placing second in their respective weight classes.
Kylee Mobley (120) and Jaiden Powell (187) were Union’s top wrestlers in the 15-school event.
Union scored 106 points to finish seventh, between Webster Groves (114) and St. James (100).
“The girls team also continued to improve,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “Every girl won a match, with the exception of only one. Jaiden Powell was in the finals again this weekend and wrestled a very tough Ste. Genevieve girl who was very experienced. It was good for Jaiden to wrestle her and see what it is like to help prepare for the postseason.”
Northwest won with 305 points with St. Clair finishing second.
Mobley won four of her five matches in a round robin at 120 pounds. She recorded pin victories over Northwest’s Faith Ballard (1:55), Borgia’s Aine Callahan (0:43), Camdenton’s Bailey Matthews (2:44) and Branson’s Tory Davis (0:48).
St. Clair’s Emma Davis was the only wrestler to beat Mobley, pinning her in 1:59.
Powell had a different path to the title bout. She opened with a pin against Marshfield’s Megan Petty in 1:10. Powell then pinned Sophia Tortonesi of St. James in 0:28 before pinning Brianna Arinze of Webster Groves in the semifinals in 2:32.
Maggie Myracle of Ste. Genevieve pinned Powell in 1:11 in the title bout.
Lillie Zimmermann (115) was Union’s next finisher, ending fifth.
Zimmermann lost a pin to Camdenton’s Taylor Mustain in 0:56 to start the meet.
Zimmermann then pinned Alba Castro of Ste. Genevieve in 1:33 before losing to Northwest’s Madison Bellinger by a 9-1 major decision.
Zimmermann closed with a 5:26 pin of Svea Pierson of Branson in the fifth-place bout.
Kimberly McBride (152) placed sixth, winning one of four matches. She pinned Marshfield’s Rayah Nichols in 0:51 in the second match.
McBride was pinned by St. Clair’s Elexis Wohlgemuth in 0:55, Northwest’s Taylor Accardi in 1:05 and Battle’s Raven Olivia-Martiez in 1:06.
Brianna Keiser (125) was seventh, winning two contested matches. She pinned Macy Moyers of Fox in 5:28 and won a 2:00 pin against Mahallie Skaggs of Potosi in the seventh-place bout.
Isabel Basler of Ste. Genevieve pinned Keiser in 1:20 and Neah Finkbone pinned Keiser in 1:26.
Two wrestlers, Mikala Saler-Becker (142) and Hope Carey (166) placed eighth.
Saler-Becker won one contested match, a 4:39 pin of Branson’s Marianne Cartright.
Losses came to Sarah Sammon of Webster Groves (1:38), Kayla Bennett of Marshfield (2:15) and Kaitlyn Janson of St. Clair (1:13).
Carey lost her lone bout, a 1:18 pin against Ste. Genevieve’s Kaylee Gross. She forfeited twice later in the tournament.
Two Union wrestlers competed as extras. Charity Schindler (187) scored a team point on a bye. She lost all three contested matches.
Talyn St. Clair (187) was pinned twice.