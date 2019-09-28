The two Gasconade County representatives in the Four Rivers Conference defeated the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats this week.
Union (3-8-1, 0-2) fell Tuesday at Owensville (7-5-1, 1-1), 25-11, 25-19. Class 2 defending state champion Hermann (9-4, 2-0) swept Union Thursday, 25-4, 25-10.
Owensville
Owensville’s Dutchgirls defeated Union Tuesday, 25-11, 25-19.
“We were already intimidated before we stepped on the court,” Union Head Coach Kelli Bailey said. “We know they are generally a solid team and they started off 6-0 against us. We simply kept hitting the ball out of bounds and not communicating. We fought our way back slightly to make it 12-9 but then we totally lost our heads again and let them run all over us.”
Laura Borgmann and Maddie Helling had five kills apiece to pace the Union offense. Aubrie Brown and Jaiden Powell added two kills each. Haillie Brown and Natalie Voss each had one kill.
Aubrie Brown and Helling each had 16 digs. Voss was next with nine. Haillie Brown posted seven. Emma Rinne and Aubrie Brown each had two. Powell, Tamyra Stafford and Jessica Stallmann had one dig apiece.
Voss had 14 assists while Helling added two.
Borgmann, Helling and Powell each contributed one block.
Aubrie Brown served an ace.
Bailey said things improved in the second game.
“The second set we got off to a much better start.,” Bailey said. “They were playing scrappy and as a whole rather than individuals. Haillie Brown, yet again, gave us a solid serving run serving seven points, but their No. 2 (Emily McKinney) completely destroyed our serve receive. The girls just weren’t talking, getting frustrated with themselves, and those one or two mistakes turned into a nine-point run to make the set 14-11. After this mental meltdown we had a difficult time coming back in any way and Owensville kept putting the ball away.”
For Owensville, Emma Jahnsen had five kills while McKinney contributed four. Haley Coello had three kills while Marissa West-Derby posted two and Cadi Ruth ended with one kill.
Taylor McClure recorded eight assists. Jahnsen had five and Kyla Hendrix added one.
Jahnsen had three blocks. Coello and West-Derby were next with two apiece.
McClure served four aces. McKinney added three while Ruth and West-Derby each had one.
Hermann
Union fell during another road trip to Gasconade County Thursday, 25-4, 25-10.
Grace Winkelmann led the Lady Bearcats with 13 kills while Chloe Witte had five, Ellie Engemann added four, Grace Godat posted three and Malerie Schutt and Macie Witthaus each had one kill.
Hannah Grosse dished out 22 assists. Schutt had two blocks.
Winkelmann served four aces. Witte added two and Godat and Grosse each had one.
Union’s statistics were not available at deadline.