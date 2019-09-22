Heading to its first tournament of the season, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats will be looking for momentum.
Union (1-4) plays Friday in the McCluer North Round Robin. Union will play Trinity at 4 p.m., McCluer North at 5 p.m. and Father McGivney at 6 p.m.
The Lady ’Cats fell on the road Tuesday at Montgomery County, 25-14, 25-21, and Thursday at Rolla, 25-17, 25-20.
Montgomery County
Union had chances in the Tuesday contest, especially in the second set, when Head Coach Kelli Bailey said Union finally came together.
“The second set we started off much better,” Bailey said. “Their heads were a little clearer, they had worked out a couple kinks, and they played scrappy. Maddie Helling started to really hit the ball hard and all our hitters were making their defense move.
“Haillie Brown, Emma Rinne, and Aubrie Brown had some really great, vital digs which allowed Natalie Voss to use all over the net,” Bailey continued. “We ran some great plays that they’ve been working on and they were successful.”
When the game was tied 20-20, things changed.
Union asked for a lineup check and was found to be out of rotation. Union lost serve and a point. Montgomery County scored the next three in a row and won, 25-21.
Helling logged six kills to pace the Union attack. Laura Borgmann was next with four. Voss ended with two while Haillie Brown and Jessica Stallmann each had one kill.
Aubrie Brown was the digs leader with 12. Haillie Brown was next with nine. Rinne had seven while Voss and Helling each had six. Jaiden Powell posted two digs and Tamyra Stafford added one.
Borgmann had two solo blocks while Stallmann added a block assist.
Voss recorded 13 set assists and Borgmann had one.
Aubrie Brown, Haillie Brown and Rinne each served one ace.
Statistics from the Rolla match were not available at deadline.