It came down to the final event, but the Union track Lady ’Cats captured the Four Rivers Conference title at home Monday afternoon.
Union scored 170 points to end one point above Owensville in the final team standings.
Union and Owensville were well beyond the rest of the league teams. St. Clair was third at 86.5 points while Pacific took fourth at 80.5 points.
“It was a tough meet with some excellent competition across the board,” Pacific Coach Justin Perriguey said.
Rounding out the league standings were Hermann (74.5), St. James (62.5), Sullivan (54) and New Haven (15).
It was a time for youngsters to shine as freshmen or sophomores won five individual track events. Union freshman Ella Coppinger was named the female athlete of the meet, winning two titles and barely missing two other titles.
“The FRC has so much good competition now that it should make all the athletes better going into the district meets,” Perriguey said. “If you go down the online results and see how many PR performances there were on Monday, it really was a fantastic meet for a lot of athletes.”
Events
• 100-meter dash — Sullivan’s Reagan Thomure won in 12.78. Hermann’s Brianna Thomas and Union’s Sophie Eagan were next.
• 200-meter dash — Union’s Deseray Washington edged Thomure by .01 of a second. Washington ran a time of 26.28. St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey was third.
• 400-meter dash — Coppinger won with a time of 1:01.27. Thomure and Hermann’s Grace Godat earned the next two spots.
• 800-meter run — Coppinger won with a time of 2:31.34. Owensville’s Kendra Hults and St. Clair’s Ally Newton were next.
• 1,600-meter run — Hermann’s Morgan Miller won with a time of 5:38.12. Owensville’s Sophia Ashner and Mekayla Gibson earned the next two spots.
• 3,200-meter run — Ashner won with a time of 12:34.79. Gibson was second with New Haven’s Julia McIntyre taking third.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Owensville’s Katie Candrl was the winner in 15.89, edging Union’s Coppinger on a photo finish. Grace Liebhart of Pacific was third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Washington secured the title with a time of 45.68. Candrl was second with St. Clair’s Josefin Andersson ending third.
• 400-meter relay — The Pacific team of Megan Felts, Dashay Broyles, Deonya Broyles and Liebhart won with a time of 53.06. St. James and St. Clair were next.
• 800-meter relay — Pacific’s team of Emma Parry, Maggie Doering, Deonya Broyles and Felts won in 1:50.39. St. Clair and Owensville secured the next two spots.
“We knew that winning the meet was going to be a stretch for us this year, so we kept those relays as strong as possible to keep preparing for the district meet and hopefully the rest of the state series,” Perriguey said.
• 1,600-meter relay — St. James won the title with Hannah Marcee, Hunter Pitts, Heather Pankey and Kaylynn Crocker posting a time of 4:23.64. Owensville and Pacific were next.
• 3,200-meter relay — Owensville’s team of Hults, Paige Heckelmeyer, Ashner and Abigail Koepke won with a time of 10:36.39. Hermann and Union secured second and third, respectively.
• Shot put — Owensville’s Bailey Rasmussen won with a throw of 35-6. St. Clair’s Desi York-Nunn was second with Union’s Jaiden Powell ending third.
• Discus — Jolee King of St. Clair won with a distance of 115-3. Rasmussen was second with Kaylyn Powers of Hermann ending third.
• High jump — Washington cleared 5-2 to edge teammate Coppinger on misses. Pacific’s Doering was third.
• Long jump — Two-sport standout Hailey Cloud of Union won with a leap of 16-9. She had scored the only goal in Union’s 1-0 win over Ladue in the Blue Cat Girls Soccer Tournament title game on the same field Friday. St. Clair’s Bursey was second with Union’s Tamrya Stafford ending third.
• Triple jump — Cloud floated to a distance of 34-0 to win the title. Owensville’s Candrl was second with Stafford adding third for Union.
• Pole vault — Pacific’s Casie Cullinane won by clearing 11-3. Candrl was second with Union’s Natalie Miner placing third.
“Casie has gotten herself into an incredible level of vaulting lately,” Perriguey said. “She’s very impressive to watch.”
• Javelin — Owensville’s Liana Miller won with a toss of 106-0. St. Clair’s Emily Barkhurst and Owensville’s Veronica Courtoise were next.