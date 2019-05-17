Taking the first step toward defending its Class 3 District 9 title, the top-seeded Union soccer Lady ’Cats shut out host Pacific Monday, 7-0.
“We went out and did exactly what we needed to do,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “It was a great team game. We got a great effort from our defensive line that led us in the first half and translated into a lot of offense. We did what we needed to do to take care of business. Pacific fought us hard. They really made us stretch at the beginning of the game.”
Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm was pleased with the team.
“I was proud of how the girls played last night,” Kelm said. “How they worked as a team gave evidence of their improvements over the season.”
Union improved to 23-1-1 heading into its district title match against Washington Wednesday at Pacific.
“We’re excited to be in this position,” Fennessey said. “When you start the year, you hope that you can give yourself an opportunity to get a plaque at the end of the season. Now, it’s just what plaque we’re going to earn.”
Pacific completed its season at 7-13.
“I am pleased with the progress they made,” Kelm said. “I know they were nervous about having a new coach and they ended up with two, but I think we made adjustments and continued to encourage them throughout the season and in the end they were better soccer players.”
Union used its entire healthy roster. After scoring four times in the first half, Fennessey rotated younger players into the contest. Many of the junior varsity players got significant playing time and helped to add four goals to the final score.
Emily Gaebe scored four of the Union goals and added an assist. Gaebe had three of the first-half goals and scored the first goal of the second half.
Grace Weiss had the other goal in the first half with Gaebe assisting.
Hailey Cloud scored a goal in the second half to go with her assist in the first half.
Paige Schoonover also scored in the second half.
Emma Cloud had two assists. Kara Deisner, Maliyah Minor and Kaylee Simpson each had one assist.
“We had phenomenal minutes, too,” Fennessey said. “Our whole offensive unit basically was out for the entire second half. Kara Deisner did a great job. Emilee Speer did an outstanding job. Logan Baeres stepped up and played a lot of minutes for us. Paige Schoonover scored a nice goal. They did a lot of good things in those minutes. They’ll be ready when their number gets called next time.”
Hanna Olive stopped four shots for her 19th shutout of the season.
Emmaline Steel was in goal for the Lady Indians.
“We had a few opportunities up top, but we just could not finish,” Kelm said. “Haley Lucas and Morgann Harrison played well in the midfield and Carly Clark, Holly Bibb and Caitlyn Snider worked hard, continually providing a strong defensive line. Emmaline Steel in goal had some amazing saves, and as a freshman, I have been impressed with her all season.”
Fennessey said Pacific fought hard.
“Hat’s off to Pacific and thanks to them for hosting the district tournament,” Fennessey said. “We’re happy to be in the championship game now.”
Kelm said Union was a good opponent.
“Union has a well-established program,” Kelm said. “Their girls work well together as a team. I wish them luck on their road to state.”