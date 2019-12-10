The Lady ’Cats continue to roll to start the girls basketball season.
Union moved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday with a 51-21 victory at Washington (0-3).
The Lady ’Cats opened up an early 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and went into the half with a 39-6 advantage.
“We’re playing hard, but we still have a lot to do as far as defensive positioning,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We didn’t rebound the ball very well and we’re not very big, so we’re going to have to be able to box out and get some boards. We’re not going to be able to let teams get two and three shots each time down the floor. . . . Our effort is good. We’re just playing a different style and trying to get up and down the floor a little bit and doing some press and trying to implement some man-to-man principles.”
Washington picked up a point on Union in the third quarter, but the Lady ’Cats still led, 49-17.
“Our kids played hard and that’s a really great (Union) basketball team,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “They’re really good and we knew it was going to be tough. I just told our kids they had to compete and play hard. So, they did those things, which made me happy.”
Reagan Rapert led all scorers with 25 points in the game. She also grabbed seven rebounds, made four assists, picked up eight steals and was 11-12 from the free-throw line.
Julia Overstreet added 11 points for Union. Emily Gaebe notched eight points, Maddi Helling six and Megan Siedhoff one.
Sophie Eagan and Siedhoff both pulled down six rebounds.
Gaebe finished with five rebounds, Helling four, Overstreet four and Jessie Clark two.
Overstreet recorded two assists. Siedhoff, Gaebe and Clark made one assist apiece.
Gaebe picked up four steals. Overstreet stole three and Helling two. Eagan, Siedhoff and Emma Rinne all stole one.
Helling and Overstreet both recorded a blocked shot.
Union shot a combined 21-27 in free-throw shooting for the contest.
“That was one of the bright spots,” Coach Rapert said. “We were good from the line and that’s going to be a big part of our success — being able to get to the line and knock them down.”
Paige Robinson led the Lady Jays with six points.
Olivia Reed added five points.
“We had some opportunities and shots and did some good things, but then can’t reward ourselves by putting the ball in the basket and unfortunately, that’s the name of the game,” Light said. “But our kids play hard. Olivia Reed, our freshman, went in and really handled the ball well, I thought, with a lot of pressure on her.”
Grace Landwehr and Cierstyn Jaquin both scored three points.
Ingrid Figas and Clara Evans each finished with two points.
Union will next play Tuesday at 7 p.m., hosting Northwest.
Washington next plays Monday at New Haven with a 7:30 p.m. scheduled tipoff.