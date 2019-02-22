The Lady Bulldogs have started another winning streak.
St. Clair (19-6) concluded the regular season Monday with a 66-47 win on the road against district opponent Salem (16-10).
It was the second win in a row for St. Clair, which has won 14 of its final 15 games in the regular season.
The Lady Bulldogs held a 33-23 lead against the Lady Tigers at the half.
“We played really well,” St. Clair Head Coach Mike Scheer said. “It was a tough place to play and a long road trip. Plus it was their senior night and a big crowd, so it was just a fun game.”
Haley Buscher led the way on the scoreboard with 21 points.
“Haley shot the ball well,” Scheer said. “I thought we did a good job of getting the extra pass.”
Alohilani Bursey and Alana Hinson added 12 points each.
“Lani had, I’d guess, five assists off of fast breaks,” Scheer said. “She and Gracie (Sohn) were really rebounding well and got a lot of offensive rebounds.”
Hannah Machelett netted nine points, Sohn six, Erin York four and Annabelle Coonse two.
York’s time on the floor was limited, leading to an uptick in minutes for Coonse and fellow sophomore Ally Newton.
“Our sophomores really came off the bench and helped us out in a big way,” Scheer said.
The Lady Bulldogs will next play in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament at Union.
St. Clair holds the No. 2 seed and awaits the winner of No. 3 Sullivan and No. 6 Owensville in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday.
Rolla is the top seed. The champioinship game will be played Friday with the winner advancing to a sectional game at Missouri S&T in Rolla.