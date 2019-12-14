St. Clair girls wrestling won the program’s first tournament team title last weekend.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the second season of the program with a first-place finish at the John Burroughs Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Paced by two individual tournament champions, Emma Davis (120 pounds) and Makenzie Turner (235), St. Clair scored 251 team points.
“Today there were many great accomplishments, both individually and as a team,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Michael Rodger said. “This was the first tournament that our high school girls team has ever won in the two years since the division was created. Every girl is figuring out how to grit through matches and tough situations and end up on top. Many times we had our backs against the wall and battled back to win the match.”
McCluer North was the second-place team with 195 points, followed by Brentwood (134), Hillsboro (130) and Parkway West (101) to round out the top five.
Other varsity scores included Park Hills Central (98), Webster Groves (94), Ladue (80), Normandy (44), John Burroughs (24) and Soldan (20).
St. Clair wrestlers finished fourth or higher in all 11 weight classes where the team had an entry.
Following Davis and Turner, Elexis Wohlgemuth (152) earned second place.
Finishing third were Gracie Immekus (103), Cassidy Shoemate (110), Hannah Thacker (125), Makayla Johnson (135), Kaitlyn Janson (142) and Berlyn Wohlgemuth (187).
Lili Vernon (115) and Emma Barrett (130) both finished fourth in their divisions.
St. Clair fielded a second wrestler in the 135-pound division, Gabby Marler, who finished fifth.
“I could not be more proud of how these girls reacted and responded when the matches got tough,” Rodgers said. “In our wins we showed dominance and in our defeats we showed poise. We continued to learn throughout the whole tournament and got better in every position. Myself and the other coaches are very excited for this year and the successes to come.”
Davis scored a pair of convincing wins to carry the tournament’s 120-pound bracket. She defeated John Burroughs’ Penny Zheng by an 18-4 major decision and then pinned Parkway West’s Adrianna Beckman in 39 seconds.
Turner needed to win four matches to take top honors at 235. She did so by pinning all four opponents — Marissa Hudman (Hillsboro, 0:29), Amber Rush (Soldan, 0:44), Alayna Ray (Park HIlls Central, 5:26) and Auriel McKnight-Posey (McCluer North, 0:41).
Elexis Wohlgemuth posted a 5-1 tournament record. Her lone loss came to Normandy’s Christa’nae Wright in a close 13-12 decision. Wohlgemuth won four of her other five matches by pin — against Kieshauna Pleasant (McCluer North, 1:210, Hannah Yancy (Brentwood, 1:20), Jasmine Alley (Park Hills Central, 1:08) and Elisabeth Cosentino (McCluer North, 1:54). She also earned a 6-5 decision win against Camila Del Cid (Ladue).
Johnson went 4-1 to take third place in the 135-pound division. She pinned Akshaya Mulakala (Parkway West, 0:39), Jenia Howard (McCluer North, 2:45) and Marler (1:11) and earned a 9-7 decision win against Annsleigh Alexander (Brentwood).
Kayla Davis (McCluer North) was able to pin Johnson in 2:32. Because Howard also pinned Davis, there was a three-way tie in the round robin format that was resolved with Howard in first, Davis second and Johnson third.
Janson earned three wins to take third at 142. She pinned Ann Wagner (Brentwood, 4:36) and Lydia Brazier (Parkway West, 0:28) and won by disqualification against Sarah Sammon (Webster Groves).
Grace Johnson (Hillsboro, 1:10) and Scarlette Maier (Ladue, 1:30) were both able to score wins by pin against Janson.
Berlyn Wohlgemuth was also a three-match winner in taking third place at 187. All three of her wins came by pin as she covered Kelly Wehrmeister (Parkway West, 5:11), Brianna Arinze (Webster Groves, 3:16) and Cassandra Childrey (McCluer North, 1:58).
Thacker pinned Shamya Walker (Normandy, 2:53) and Gabriel Powers (Brentwood, 0:51). Talia Lee (Webster Groves, 0:52) and Tommi Schajo (McCluer North, 2:43) both won by pin against Thacker.
Barrett gained two wins by pin against Niyera Elisante (Soldan, 0:57) and Penny Herrera (Brentwood, 2:18). Those scoring wins against Barrett included Paige Wehrmeister (Parkway West, 0:27), Savannah Scheldberg (Park Hills Central, 3:36), Alayna Abel (McCluer North, 1:23) and Paige Folkner (McCluer North, 1:28).
Immekus pinned Parkway West’s Sindhu Kalabhavi in 3:13 and was then pinned by both Zoe Arrindel (Brentwood, 0:26) and Makayla Martinez (McCluer North, 3:10).
Shoemate posted an 0-2 record with losses by pin against Josephine Madding (Hillsboro, 4:11) and Karlee Lachance (Park Hills Central, 1:17).
Vernon was pinned by Saba Fajors (Ladue, 2:26) and Mikalyn Barciszewski (Hillsboro, 3:59) and lost a 10-1 major decision to Chyanne Davis (McCluer North).
Marler earned a forfeit win against Mulakala and was pinned by Johnson (1:11), Kayla Davis (0:47), Jenia Howard (1:25) and Annsleigh Alexander (3:25).
St. Clair will next wrestle in a dual meet at SLUH Wednesday at 5 p.m.