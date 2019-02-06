There are no more unbeatens in Four Rivers Conference girls basketball league play.
St. Clair (14-5) saw to that Friday with a 49-38 win on the road at Sullivan (12-5) in a rematch of last season’s Class 4 District 6 finals.
The win marked the ninth victory in a row for the Lady Bulldogs and created a tight grouping atop the Four Rivers Conference standings. St. Clair, Union, Pacific, St. James and Hermann were each 2-1 in league play after Friday with Sullivan at 1-1.
Sullivan and St. Clair tied for the conference championship last season, though the Lady Eagles won in both league play and in the district finals.
“They got us pretty good last year, so it feels really good to get them because it’s such a great program,” St. Clair Head Coach Mike Scheer said. “Whenever you beat great programs, it just says so much for the girls that I’ve got. We’re playing six or six and a half girls right now and still pressing, and they’re just doing phenomenal. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The Lady Bulldogs ended the first quarter with an 18-7 lead and took a 24-18 advantage into halftime. St. Clair held Sullivan to just six points in the third quarter, leading 38-24 going into the final eight minutes.
“We didn’t give up much, especially in the first half and their defense really picked up,” Scheer said. “That was something that we talked a lot about in practice this week was that we had to be able to run some offense against their good defense.”
Haley Buscher paced the Lady Bulldogs’ offense with 16 points. She added six steals, four rebounds and one assist.
Alohilani Bursey recorded 12 points with nine rebounds and five steals.
Gracie Sohn netted nine points to go with five rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Hannah Machelett scored eight points amd made five steals and five assists.
Alana Hinson contributed four points with two rebounds and one steal.
Ally Newton made two rebounds.
“All seven girls that played — Alana Hinson did an awesome job taking it to the basket and played great defense,” Scheer said. “Hannah was taking the ball to the lane. Ally Newton comes off the bench and gives us a great spark and allowed some girls to rest. I thought Gracie and Lani inside did a great control on a lot of stuff.”
Kya Harbour led Sullivan with 17 points.
“Great game,” Scheer said of Harbour’s effort. “She was tough, man.”
Mallory Shetley notched 11 points followed by Riley Lock (three points), Katie Creek (three), Hanna Johanning (two) and Vittoria Polanowski (two).
The two teams continued conference play Monday with St. Clair hosting St. James and Sullivan hosting Pacific. The Lady Bulldogs have another FRC contest at home Thursday against New Haven at 7 p.m.