Madison Husereau had the two biggest scores of the night Tuesday.
Scoring once in regulation and netting the deciding goal in penalty kicks, Husereau helped lead St. Clair (2-3) to a 2-1 girls soccer victory at North County (2-1).
Zoe Gaszak assisted on Husereau’s goal in regulation, which came just five minutes into the first half.
“Zoe Gaszak made a good run up the right side and Madison Husereau put herself in the right position and finished it off giving us the lead,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Zoe played a good ball to her and Madison finished the play. Right after this they had a corner kick and looked like they were going to score but Madison cleared it out right before it crossed the line. Two huge plays from Madison in a row to keep us up 1-0.”
North County ended up getting the equalizer in the 30th minute on a blast from 25 yards out. The team were then unable to net a game winner in the second half or in either of the two overtimes.
“We would’ve liked to win this game in regulation and not go all the way to PKs but this is a really good learning experience for us,” Isgrig said. “We had way too many opportunities during the game to go into overtime tied 1-1.”
Courtney Williams was the winning goalkeeper. She recorded nine saves in the net for St. Clair.
Through the first four kicks of the tiebreaker, North County held a 3-2 lead. The Lady Bulldogs got their first two goals of the shootout from Haley Buscher and Chloe Merseal.
Gaszak delivered the tying score to make it 3-3 and North County’s chance to win it went over the crossbar.
On the sixth set of kicks, Husereau delivered the go-ahead shot.
Williams came up with a diving save on the ensuing shot to end the game.
“Courtney has never played in a shootout and she stepped up and made a great save diving to her right to win it,” Isgrig said. “All six of our shooters put quality PKs on the net, their keeper just saved two of them. Haley and Chloe came through for us early then Zoe hit a huge one for us. Madison had a huge night for us. She scored our only goal, saved a goal defensively, then hit the game winning PK.”
The Lady Bulldogs next play Friday on the road at Belle at 5 p.m.