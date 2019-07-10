The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs are district champions for the first time in program history.
As a result, five St. Clair players were named to Class 2 District 9’s All-District Team.
Senior midfielder Chloe Merseal tops the list. Merseal led the Lady Bulldogs this season with 14 goals and 16 assists. She scored two goals and turned in three assists during the district tournament.
Sophomore midfielder Makayla Johnson also was selected to the squad along with a trio of St. Clair defenders in seniors Haley Buscher and Erin York and junior Gracie Sohn.
Johnson contributed two goals during the district championship game against Owensville, a 3-1 St. Clair win. She ended the season with five goals and seven assists on the year.
Sohn netted six goals with seven assists to date on the season. Buscher had five goals and one assist and York had two assists.
The St. Clair defense turned in 11 shutouts out of 22 games played as of the end of the district tournament.
Owensville is represented on the All-District team by junior forward Destinee Busenhart, freshman forward Anna Finley, sophomore midfielder Katelyn Landolt and senior goalkeeper Alexis Altemeyer.
Sullivan representatives include senior defender Maddi Hines, junior midfielder Sierra Pitman and sophomore midfielder RaeLeigh Miller.
Representing St. James are freshman Aly Bullock, sophomore Caily Sanders and senior Ashlyn Rinehart.
St. Clair clinched a victory in the four-team tournament at Sullivan. The Lady Bulldogs reached the Class 2 quarterfinals before losing to Pleasant Hill.