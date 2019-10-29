St. Clair volleyball had one more resounding win to finish out Four Rivers Conference play.
The Lady Bulldogs (25-3-2, 5-2) finished in a three-way tie for second place in the conference Tuesday after finishing league play at home with a two-set sweep of Union (4-19-2, 1-6), 25-9, 25-20.
St. Clair picked up a game in the standings on Sullivan, which entered Tuesday in sole possession of second place, but lost in two sets at Pacific. The end result is St. Clair, Pacific and Sullivan sharing second place in the league standings.
Tuesday’s contest played similarly to a previous meeting between the teams in pool play at the St. Clair Classic two weeks prior. In that meeting, St. Clair also won big in the first set and Union made it much closer in the second. The Lady Bulldogs also topped Union in bracket play during that tournament, making this the third match between the teams of the season.
“Beating a team three times without losing a set is tough,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “I was personally on edge about that a little bit today, just worrying about that and making sure my girls were going to come out and perform. We just keep talking about how they have to make that adjustment and bring the intensity.”
Union Head Coach Kelli Bailey said her team found new resolve in the second set of the night.
“They woke up a little bit,” Bailey said “They had that confidence of knowing we had nothing to lose. The fact that they really had that tenacity and ‘We have nothing else to lose, so why not get a couple points,’ really carried them through. If they would have just kept on the entire set, I think they would have taken it to three.”
Leading the Lady Bulldogs’ offense were Alohilani Bursey and Gracie Sohn, but with seven kills. Bursey added three blocks and Sohn blocked one.
Also with kills were Makayla Johnson (four), Madison Lowder (two), Myah Dierker (one), Emma Hinson (one) and Mackenzie Lowder (one).
Mackenzie Lowder turned in three blocks. Dierker and Hinson both blocked one.
The offense ran through Hinson, who made 19 assists. Kyley Henry added two assists and Johnson one.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up seven aces in the game, three by Bursey, two by Johnson and one each from Hinson and Kaylee Rampani.
Johnson turned in a game high in digs with 14.
Sohn made 12 digs and Henry 10 for St. Clair, followed by Rampani (nine), Hinson (seven), Bursey (six) and Madison Lowder (one).
“Finishing conference at 5-2, so that’s not too bad,” McCuskey said. “We’re looking forward to districts next week. I’m proud of my girls for finishing the second set.”
Laura Borgmann, Tamyra Stafford and Maddie Helling led the kill count for Union with three apiece. Jessica Stallmann added two kills.
Jaiden Powell, Borgmann, Stafford and Stallmann each made a block.
Natalie Voss posted seven assists for the Lady ’Cats.
Helling and Voss both served an ace.
Helling picked up 12 digs, followed closely by Aubrie Brown and Haillie Brown, both with 11 digs.
“We had girls passing with their shoulders and with any body part that they could and that really does get the morale up,” Bailey said. “It gets the rest of girls up and we really want to put that ball away. St. Clair, they’re a tough team. They hit all around our court. They hit our corners and we learned what adjustments to make.”
Other dig totals for Union included Emma Rinne (seven), Voss (three) and Stafford (one).
Both teams concluded the regular season Thursday with St. Clair hosting Hillsboro and Union playing at Steelville.
Starting Monday, both teams will be playing in their district tournament. In Class 3 District 8 at Sullivan, St. Clair will play Salem in the first round at 6:15 p.m.
Union plays in Class 4 District 3 at Eureka and will play Lafayette in the first round Monday at 4:30 p.m.