Two tournaments are in the books for Lady Bulldogs in 2019 with two first-place trophies.
St. Clair (22-2-2) swept its way through its home volleyball tournament Saturday to take first place, last defeating Pacific (12-10-5) in the championship round, 25-23, 25-14.
In pool play, St. Clair defeated Warrenton, 25-19, 25-16, Cuba, 25-13, 25-13, and Union, 25-10-25-23.
Then, in the brackets, St. Clair defeated Union again, 25-16, 25-17, and Warrenton a second time, 25-19, 25-18, before facing the Lady Indians for the championship.
It was the second tournament win for the Lady Bulldogs, which also placed first at he Seckman Tournament Sept. 28.
“This group of ladies, a lot of them worked in the offseason and played club and tried to improve themselves and it’s showing,” Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said.
The first set of the championship round was just the second time in the day a team had made it to 23 points against the Lady Bulldogs.
“We really turned it on in the second set,” McCuskey said. “I know the girls are trying some new things and sometimes it doesn’t go as well as when you’re in your comfort zone. We reeled them back in to finish that game.”
St. Clair came into the tournament off just its second loss of the season on Thursday against Sullivan in league play.
“It was a nice bounce back from Thursday,” McCuskey said of the tournament run. “It was nice to see the girls barrel down instead of shutting down.”
In the six tournament games, Gracie Sohn built up a team high of 35 kills on the day. She, along with Alohilani Bursey and Emma Hinson were all-tournament selections for the Lady Bulldogs.
Bursey notched 26 kills, followed by Makayla Johnson with 13. Mackenzie Lowder had seven kills, Myah Dierker four and Madison Lowder three.
Bursey put down 27 blocks in the tournament.
Mackenzie Lowder blocked 15, Sohn eight, Hinson seven, Madison Lowder two and Dierker two.
Hinson posted 77 assists. Kyley Henry had three assists, Kaylee Rampani two and Bursey one.
Sohn was the digs leader with 53, followed closely by Johnson with 52, Rampani with 50 and Henry with 49.
Hinson turned up 36 digs, Bursey 29, Mackenzie Lowder four, Madison Lowder two and Dierker two.
Johnson served eight aces. Rampani recorded six aces, Sohn four, Bursey three, Hinson two and Mackenzie Lowder one.
St. Clair hosted Owensville in Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday and will go on the road to play at Hermann Thursday at 6:30 p.m.