Seven games and seven sweeps.
The St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs (7-0) remained unbeaten Monday, continuing their run through the nonleague schedule with a 25-18, 26-24 win at home against Grandview (3-4-1).
In seven games thus far this season, no team has taken the Lady Bulldogs to a third set.
Grandview came close to doing so Monday as the second set went to an extra point before St. Clair came away with the win.
“I was happy that they went ahead and pulled through that,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We haven’t really been challenged yet on how we’re going to do in a tight game, so I was proud of them for going ahead and finishing that game off.”
The Lady Bulldogs trailed in the second set near the end, 21-16, but went on a run of four straight points to pull within one at 21-20.
“I feel like we were making our own mistakes,” McCuskey said. “They made a few plays, but nothing that we should have been losing by multiple points about. Normally it goes back and forth for a little bit and then we’ll get on a roll.”
After coming out even over the next six points, Grandview held a 24-23 lead.
A kill from Makayla Johnson tied the score at 24 and a tip over two defenders by middle blocker Alohilani Bursey set St. Clair up with match point.
The Lady Bulldogs turned back to Johnson for the finish and Johnson hit from the left side of the night, tucking the ball in along the right sideline to close out the Lady Eagles.
Statistics for the contest were not available as of print deadline.
St. Clair began Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday at home against St. James and will next play Thursday on the road at New Haven. The varsity match is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.