Hermann remains the toughest volleyball challenge in the Four Rivers Conference.
St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs (23-3-2, 4-2) split a pair of conference games, beating Owensville (11-9-1, 3-2), 25-23, 25-13, Tuesday at home, but losing Thursday on the road to the Lady Bearcats (25-5, 6-0), 25-14, 25-23.
Owensville
“They were ahead in the first set and we came around and took it from them,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “It was a good finish for the girls. The second set we really took care of business.”
Gracie Sohn powered the Lady Bulldogs with 11 kills in the game, adding two blocks.
Alohilani Bursey recorded six kills and four blocks.
Makayla Johnson was next in kills with five. Myah Dierker notched two kills. Emma Hinson and Mackenzie Lowder each made one kill.
Mackenzie Lowder added three blocks. Dierker blocked two. Hinson and Madison Lowder both blocked one.
Hinson led in assists with 21. Mackenzie Lowder added two assists.
Kyley Henry and Bursey both served an ace.
Henry posted 11 digs.
Other dig totals included Sohn (eight), Johnson (six), Kaylee Rampani (four), Bursey (four), Hinson (four), Mackenzie Lowder (one) and Madison Lowder (one).
Hermann
The Lady Bearcats pulled away late in the first set of what had been a tighter match until the midway point.
“We played neck and neck with them the whole game,” McCuskey said. “We were within two points and then (Grace) Winkelmann went on a serve run. In the second set, again it was neck and neck and we were leading most of the game. Their libero (Malerie Schutt) caught them up and took the lead from us.”
McCuskey said her team made it a battle.
“I’m proud of my girls,” she said. “They were never really able to get away from us. We did some good things and caught them off guard a little bit.”
Sohn topped St. Clair’s kill count Thursday with six.
Bursey, Johnson and Mackenzie Lowder each added three kills. Dierker and Madison Lowder had one apiece.
Bursey blocked two and Mackenzie Lowder one.
Hinson made 16 assists and Bursey one.
Sohn served two aces and Bursey added one.
Henry led in digs with 21.Rampani also got into double-digit digs with 10.
Other dig totals wee Hinson (eight), Johnson (eight), Sohn (six), Bursey (five), Mackenzie Lowder (four), Madison Lowder (two) and Dierker (one).
St. Clair next plays on the road at De Soto Monday at 7 p.m. and concludes the FRC schedule Tuesday at home against Union at 6:30 p.m.