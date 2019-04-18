Led by Makayla Johnson’s scoring brace, the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs shut out their final opponent in the Hillsboro Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs (6-5-1) notched a 3-0 victory to conclude the tournament against Kelly (1-6). St. Clair made the game after a third-place rank in the blue pool while Kelly placed third in the white pool based on play throughout the week.
Goalkeeper Courtney Williams blanked the opposing Lady Hawks, recording one save in the net for St. Clair.
“Defensively we did really good limiting their chances and Courtney only had to make one save in the game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Our defenders had a really good tournament as a unit. Haley (Buscher), Gracie (Sohn), Erin (York), and Emma (Smith) are really stepping up and playing well as a group.”
Johnson, a sophomore midfielder, opened the scoring midway through the first half with her first goal of the season.
Chloe Merseal recorded the assist.
“We pushed (Johnson) up to forward with about 20 minutes left in the half and she scored immediately,” Isgrig said. “It was a hard shot to the left corner and she made a really good run through the defense to put us ahead. Makayla does so much for us in the middle of the field that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. It was nice to see her score her first goal.”
Merseal added a second assist before the half, passing off a throw in from Sohn to teammate Kaitlyn Janson.
“Janson finished it from in close just underneath the crossbar,” Isgrig said.
The score stood at 2-0 at the intermission.
Johnson wasn’t satisfied with just getting her first goal of the season as she added her second of the game in the second period. Sohn picked up the assist.
“Gracie played a long throw in to Makayla and she headed it straight into the goal,” Isgrig said. “Gracie continues to be a weapon for us on set pieces and Makayla keeps battling in the middle.”
That concluded the scoring, though St. Clair had more opportunities to increase its score.
“We controlled the game throughout and we were unfortunate hitting the crossbar multiple times in the game,” Isgrig said. “This was a good tournament for us. We had four competitive games and played three days in a row. We went 1-2-1 in the tournament but it will help us in the long run.”
St. Clair followed up on the tournament with a home game Monday against Washington. The Lady Bulldogs will next be in action Tuesday at 5 p.m. as they host Hillsboro. The host team of the tournament is coming off a fourth-place finish in the event after a 2-1 loss against Perryville Saturday.