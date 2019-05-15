The score got more uneven each time.
The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs (13-7-1) defeated St. James (2-16-1) for the third and final time this season, winning 10-0 Saturday in the Class 2 District 9 semifinals at Sullivan.
St. Clair had previously beaten St. James, 4-1, in Four Rivers Conference play on April 4 and also won a nonleague contest against the Lady Tigers, 8-0, on April 29.
St. Clair poured in eight goals in the first half to take a commanding lead into the intermission. The Lady Bulldogs added two more scores in the second half to close out the game.
In 65 minutes of play, St. Clair goalkeeper Courtney Williams recorded the shutout with no shots taken against her.
“(The) biggest thing for us in this game was getting off to a good start,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We came flat a couple of games last week and wanted to come out focused. I thought we played a really good first half and we moved the ball really well. We did a good job getting the ball wide and connecting passes. Everybody contributed and it was a really good team performance.”
Kaitlyn Janson opened the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs 30 seconds into the contest. She went on to lead the offense with three goals on the night.
Chloe Merseal added a pair of goals for St. Clair and also turned in two assists.
“Janson and Chloe played really well for us offensively,” Isgrig said. “Chloe played fast and was very active for us. She did a great job getting her teammates involved and setting them up for opportunities. It was the first time Kaitlin has gotten a hat trick in high school and she is really learning and improving. She’s doing a much better job off the ball and put herself in some good situations.”
Haley Buscher, Zoe Gaszak, Makayla Johnson, Olivia Pratt and Gracie Sohn each also got in on the goal scoring for the Lady Bulldogs.
Johnson’s goal came on a 50-yard run to find the net with just six seconds left in the first half.
“Makayla Johnson played a great game for us at center mid,” Isgrig said. “She controlled the middle of the field and passed the ball very well. Her goal was the best goal of the day and she continues to improve.”
Erin York made two assists.
Gaszak, Johnson, Sohn, Madison Husereau and Elexis Wohlgemuth were each credited with an assist.
With the victory, St. Clair advanced to play Owensville in Monday’s district championship game.