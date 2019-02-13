Everything clicked into place for the Lady Bulldogs Saturday.
St. Clair improved to 17-5 on the season and extended its winning streak to 12 games against South Callaway (16-6), 79-56. The game was a part of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic at Tolton in Columbia that included both boys and girls games.
The Lady Bulldogs scored more than 20 points per quarter for each of the first three periods to steadily build their lead.
“We played pretty well and shot pretty well,” St. Clair Head Coach Mike Scheer said. “We were over 50 percent from three. We pushed it inside and got their big girl in foul trouble. Things just kept going our way.”
Gracie Sohn led the Lady Bulldogs with a career best performance, scoring 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds along with three steals and two assists.
Alohilani Bursey netted 16 points with nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.
“Those two really made a big difference in the game,” Scheer said.
Hannah Machelett and Alana Hinson each scored nine points.
Machelett ran the offense with seven assists, adding three steals and one rebound.
Hinson made one assist and one steal.
Haley Buscher turned in eight points with a whopping seven steals to go with five rebounds and four assists.
Erin York contributed seven points with three rebounds and a steal.
Ally Newton rounded out the scoring with three points, adding three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
The Lady Bulldogs saw their winning streak come to an end Monday at Pacific. St. Clair will attempt to start a fresh streak Friday in another Four Rivers Conference matchup on the road at Union at 5:30 p.m. as part of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.