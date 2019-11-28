St. Clair Lady Bulldogs basketball started the season with a win for its new coach.
The Lady Bulldogs (1-0) started Head Coach Travis Johnson’s first season with the team by winning with a comfortable lead on the road at Cuba (0-1) Monday, 54-19.
St. Clair held a 29-15 advantage at the intermission and held the Lady Wildcats to just four points in the second half.
“Everyone played hard and contributed, and it was a good first win for the team,” Johnson said. “I was very excited.”
Gracie Sohn and Alohilani Bursey led the team in scoring with 10 points apiece. Both added 11 rebounds.
“Gracie played real big,” Johnson said. “Mackenzie Lowder played big minutes.”
Alana Hinson contributed nine points and three rebounds.
Ally Newton turned in eight points and seven assists with five steals.
Complete statistics for the contest were not available as of print deadline.
The Lady Bulldogs have the rest of Thanksgiving week off before returning to the court on the road at Owensville Monday in Four Rivers Conference play.
That ldague game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.