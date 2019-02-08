For the last 10 games, all the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs have done is win.
The current St. Clair winning streak started against St. James at the Rolla Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament and continued against the Lady Tigers (10-12, 2-2) Monday.
St. Clair (15-5, 3-1) picked up a 63-34 win at home in Four Rivers Conference play.
The Lady Bulldogs tripled up the score in the first quarter, 12-4, and took a 30-18 lead into the half. After three quarters, St. Clair held a 47-27 advantage.
“They’ve got a good program, but they’ve got some girls hurt and that hurt them,” St. Clair Head Coach Mike Scheer said. “... That third quarter we really got after it and that’s when we really started to pull away.”
Haley Buscher led all scorers with a season high of 21 points to go with four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
“I was really happy with the way Haley played,” Scheer said. “I think she had points in every quarter. She really stepped up. ...She shot the ball pretty dang good and was taking it to the basket.”
Gracie Sohn netted 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds with two assists and two steals.
Alohilani Bursey led on the boards with 11 rebounds and scored eight points with three steals, two blocks and two assists.
“I really thought Lani and Gracie were terrific inside,” Scheer said.
Hannah Machelett scored seven points and made four assists and one rebound.
Erin York notched five points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Ally Newton and McKenzie Lowder rounded out the scoring with two points each. Both Newton and Lowder recorded one rebound and Newton made a steal.
For St. James, the high scorer was Hannah Marcee with 10 points.
Other scorers included Riley Whitener (eight points), Mikaela Donnelly (six), Alyssa Rinehart (four), Alison Bullock (four) and Caily Sanders (two).
St. Clair will continue Four Rivers Conference play at home Thursday against New Haven. Varsity action is expected to start around 7 p.m.