Follow the conference win with another victory in a district preview rematch.
Playing at home, the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs (9-7-1) improved to 2-0 on the season against Four Rivers Conference rival St. James (2-12-1) in a nonleague game Monday, 8-0.
St. Clair previously defeated the Lady Tigers, 4-1, in league play at St. James on April 4. The teams could potentially meet again in the Class 2 District 9 Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs split Monday’s goals evenly between the two halves, leading 4-0 at the intermission.
Chloe Merseal led the scoring with three goals and three assists in the contest.
“We played a pretty good game tonight, especially offensively,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We moved a lot of people around and had a lot of people step up. Chloe had a huge game and led the way for us. She was very active and made the right play. She did a good job getting her teammates involved and multiple times she passed up a good opportunity for herself in order to get a great opportunity for a teammate.”
Haley Buscher, Zoe Gaszak, Madison Husereau, Olivia Pratt and Lexi Turner each scored a goal.
“Olivia Pratt and Lexi Turner scored their first varsity goals tonight,” Isgrig said. “It was cool to see Lexi score a goal on her senior night. She played well for us at forward and made the right play for us, moving the ball well.”
Elexis Wohlgemuth picked up two assists. Gaszak and Husereau both added one assist.
Goalkeeper Courtney Williams notched one save in the shutout, her seventh of the season.
“Courtney only had to make one save and we are happy to keep a shutout,” Isgrig said. “We are getting better and continue to build towards districts.”
St. Clair next plays Tuesday on the road at Owensville in a nonleague contest at 5 p.m. The Dutchgirls will also compete in Class 2 District 9.