The unbeaten streak continues into Four Rivers Conference play for St. Clair volleyball.
The Lady Bulldogs (9-0, 2-0) started league play with a pair of wins, topping St. James (5-4-2, 0-1) at home Tuesday, 25-21, 25-16, and then winning on the road at New Haven (6-11-1, 0-2), Thursday, 25-19, 25-20.
New Haven
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener recognized St. Clair’s prowess.
“St. Clair is very athletic,” Hoener said. “ I thought we passed well, but we struggled to put the ball away consistently last night.”
The Lady Shamrocks took a step forward from Tuesday’s conference opener against Pacific.
“Our blocking was much improved,” Hoener said. “McKenzie Pecaut and Ellie (Westermeyer) served aggressively and put St. Clair’s passers in a bind a few times.”
St. Clair’s statistics for Thursday’s game were not available as of print deadline.
McKenzie Pecaut had seven kills for New Haven.
Alaina Scott, Westermeyer and McKenzie Overschmidt each notched two kills.
Westermeyer posted four blocks and seven assists, both team highs.
Hannah Rethemeyer blocked three, Maria Sheible two and Pecaut and Overschmidt both blocked one.
Pecaut served three aces and Westermeyer one.
Pecaut added four assists.
Libero Lauren Hoerstkamp and Overschmidt each recorded 11 digs in the game.
Other dig totals were Maria Sheible (eight), McKenzie Pecaut (eight), Rethemeyer (four), Westermeyer (three) and Natalie Pecaut (two).
St. James
Gracie Sohn slammed home nine kills with two blocks and an ace to lead the St. Clair attack.
Alohilani Bursey put down a whopping 10 blocks and made four kills, adding an ace.
Makayla Johnson and Mackenzie Lowder made two kills each.
Myah Dierker, Emma Hinson and Madison Lowder recorded one kill each.
Johnson, Mackenzie Lowder, Dierker and Hinson each made a block.
Hinson recorded 17 assists.
Kaylee Rampani and Johnson both served an ace.
Dig totals for the Lady Bulldogs were Johnson (17), Kyley Henry (13), Bursey (eight), Sohn (seven), Hinson (Seven), Rampani (three) and Madison Lowder (one).