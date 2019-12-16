Continuing their role as early-season road warriors, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs won again Tuesday.
St. Clair (3-0) has opened the girls basketball season with three consecutive road wins, continuing the streak with a 91-18 win at Hillsboro (0-4).
The Lady Bulldogs held a commanding 31-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, which the team extended to 55-15 at the half.
St. Clair limited Hillsboro to just three points in the second half as the score stood at 76-17 at the end of the third period.
Alana Hinson led the team in scoring with 21 points, adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Alohilani Bursey and Gracie Sohn both turned in a double-double and finished with 19 points.
Bursey added to her 19 points with 12 rebounds, eight assists, six steals and two blocks.
Sohn followed her 19 points with 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Alana, Gracie, and Lani got the offense started,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “Lani and Gracie cleaned up the glass well.They combined for 23 rebounds. Alana made two threes in the first quarter.”
Phoebe Arnold and Ally Newton both scored eight points. Annabelle Coonse added five points.
“Ally and Annabelle got us going defensively,” Johnson said. “They were all over the court. Ally did a great job chasing the ball down. Phoebe came off the bench and got two steals along with two threes as soon as she checked in.”
Jill Love, Madison Lowder and Mackenzie Lowder each netted three points. Vada Moore rounded out the scoring with two points.
Arnold and Moore finished with two rebounds apiece. Jolee King, Love and Mackenzie Lowder each made one rebound.
Newton turned in three assists. Vada Moore made two assists. Arnold, Coonse, Love, Mackenzie Lowder and Grace Moore contributed one assist each.
Newton grabbed 10 steals. Arnold, Coonse and Vada Moore each stole two. Love, Madison Lowder and Mackenzie Lowder all stole one.
St. Clair returns to action next week at the Linn Tournament.