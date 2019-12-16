Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.