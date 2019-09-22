The wins keep coming for the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair picked up another golfing win Wednesday, besting Lutheran St. Charles and Warrenton in a tri meet at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
St. Clair turned in the low score of 196 while Lutheran St. Charles finished with a 216 and Warrenton a 239.
Senior Maria Bozada broke her own school record for a nine-hole competition and took medalist honors for the meet with an even par of 37.
“She played a very solid round (with) two birdies and two bogeys,” Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said.
Anna Conner was next for the Lady Bulldogs with 47 strokes.
Jolee King shot a 55, Ally Newton a 57 and Kynzi Humphrey a 61 to round out St. Clair’s scores.
“I am very pleased with our season so far, it has been a great start,” Van Zee said. “We are looking to continue to improve as we prepare for districts coming on Oct. 7.”
St. Clair played in the Westminster Scramble Tournament Friday and will host the Lady Bulldog Invitational Tournament Monday at 9 a.m. at Meramec Lakes.