St. Clair brought the pressure on senior night.
The Lady Bulldogs (16-5, 4-1) wrapped their home schedule Thursday against New Haven (7-15, 0-5) with a 49-19 win.
The victory extended what is now an 11-game winning streak for St. Clair.
Attacking the Lady Shamrocks with full-court pressure, St. Clair was able to start the game on a 10-0 run and led, 18-7, at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs held the lead, 31-10, at the half and 41-14 after three periods.
“I thought defensively, we really played pretty well,” St. Clair Head Coach Mike Scheer said. “We weren’t giving much up. Offensively, we shared the ball pretty well. I was glad to see that. I think that makes a huge difference for us.”
New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said the game was a contrast of styles.
“Coach Scheer has those girls playing really well right now,” Peirick said. “They make it difficult to get the ball in bounds, down the floor to the offensive end, and then they are in your face making it difficult to run any type of fluid offense. And then when the first group of girls gets tired, he runs the next bunch out and they don’t miss a beat. It’s just a style of play that we don’t deal with very well.”
St. Clair senior Haley Buscher led all scorers with 18 points. She added five steals with four rebounds and two assists.
Alohilani Bursey scored eight points with six steals, four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Bursey was a driving force in the Lady Bulldogs’ defensive pressure, deflecting multiple in-bounds passes that resulted in turnovers under or around the St. Clair basket.
“She’s so tough up there,” Scheer said. “(She’s got) such long arms and is so quick. She and Haley have got such quick hands. I think we had a lot of hands on balls tonight, which is huge for us. It just creates some of the pressure that we’re trying to get.”
Hannah Machelett netted seven points with two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Gracie Sohn notched three points and three rebounds.
Erin York finished with three points, four steals, three assists and one rebound.
Ally Newton scored two points with two rebounds, two steals, one assist and a block.
Alana Hinson and Jill Love finished with identical stat lines of two points, one rebound and one steal.
Phoebe Arnold contributed two points with one rebound.
Annabelle Coonse added two points and one assist.
Mackenzie Lowder rebounded two with one steal.
Makenzie Munsinger was the leading scorer for New Haven on the night with 10 points.
McKenzie Overschmidt netted seven points and Claire Meyer added two points.
“The girls never gave up and played hard all night long, but we just can’t match that type play for 32 minutes,” Peirick said.
Next up, St. Clair is scheduled to play Saturday in the makeup date for the MBCA Hall of Fame Shootout in Columbia against South Callaway at 10 a.m.
New Haven will host Owensville in league play Monday at 7:30 p.m.