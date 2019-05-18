Saturday will see one team enter new territory.
The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs captured the program’s first district championship earlier in the week with a 3-1 victory over Owensville at Sullivan. As the District 9 champion, St. Clair earns the right to host the sectional round this year, doing so Saturday at 1 p.m. against the District 10 champions from Logan-Rogersville.
The winning team will advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
In recent years, Logan-Rogersville has won two district championships, but fell both times in the sectional round. The Lady Wildcats were district winners in 2011 and 2016 before seeing their season ended by Harrisonville the first time and Bolivar on the second trip. Logan-Rogersville was the home team in both instances.
St. Clair and Logan-Rogersville both had up-and-down starts to this season before finding their winning groove.
St. Clair comes into the sectional round on an eight-game winning streak that saw the Lady Bulldogs clinch second place in the Four Rivers Conference. St. Clair finished behind only 2018’s Class 3 fourth-place team, Union.
The Lady Bulldogs notched a dominant 10-0 victory against St. James in the district semifinal before eliminating the Dutchgirls in the final.
Logan-Rogersville has won four games in a row, but also has won 17 of its last 20 contests. The Lady Wildcats went through their district with a 5-1 win against Aurora and a 4-1 victory over Cassville.
For the Lady Wildcats, the season began with an 0-3-1 record while part of the roster adapted to a late transition from the basketball season into the spring. The Lady Wildcats were the third-place team in Class 4 basketball this winter, ending their hoops season just a few days before the first soccer game of the spring.
During that 17-3 run, the Lady Wildcats have lost to just two teams, both of which are also district champions this season. Logan-Rogersville suffered two losses to Springfield Central (Class 4 District 10) and one loss against Southern Boone (Class 2 District 8).
The Lady Wildcats are led by junior Sophia Nixon, who has netted 56 goals on the season, accounting for roughly 60 percent of the Logan-Rogersville scores on the season.
Nixon opened the scoring in the early minutes of Wednesday’s district championship win against Cassville, but it was teammate Lexie Vernon who did the bulk of the damage in the contest with two goals and one assist.
Shelby Ince also added a goal in the District 10 final.
St. Clair has been led offensively this season by senior Chloe Merseal (14 goals, 16 assists) and freshman Kaitlyn Janson (12 goals).
Janson scored the opening goal in the district championship win against Owensville before teammate Makayla Johnson netted a brace.
The Lady Bulldogs have received goals from 11 different players on the season.
The St. Clair defense has earned 11 shutouts this season with senior Courtney Williams manning the net. The Lady Wildcats have blanked opponents 10 times on the year.
The winner of Saturday’s game will either host Springfield Catholic or travel to Pleasant Hill in the quarterfinal round Wednesday.