The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs are rolling into their first tournament of the season on a four-game winning streak.
St. Clair (5-3) scored twice in each half while shutting out Fatima (4-3) for a 4-0 home win Friday.
Chloe Merseal kicked off the scoring and ended up with a brace in the first half.
“I thought we played a really good first half,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Chloe led the way for us. She came out and played with a lot of energy and attacked them offensively. She had two really nice goals and scored one before that (which) was waved off.”
Zoe Gaszak and Kaitlyn Janson both scored in the second period.
Makayla Johnson, Olivia Pratt and Merseal each made an assist.
“Makayla Johnson, Chloe, and Erin York did a great job controlling the middle of the field,” Isgrig said. “Makayla set her teammates up all night and did a great job winning the ball and keeping possession.”
Goalkeeper Courtney Williams went 1-1 in save chances to shut out the Lady Comets.
“Gracie Sohn missed the game so Erin played a new position and looked very comfortable there,” Isgrig said. “Erin, Emma Smith, Kynzi Humphrey, and Haley Buscher all played 80 minutes of defense and held them to only one shot.”
The win continued a hot streak for St. Clair that also saw road wins at Sullivan and St. James earlier in the week. The winning streak started with a 2-1 win in a penalty kick tiebreaker at North County on March 26.
St. Clair will next be in action Tuesday at the Hillsboro Tournament. Monday’s games on the grass field at the tournament were rescheduled for Friday on the turf field. St. Clair takes on Maplewood Tuesday at 6 p.m. in pool play.