In a matchup of two similar styles, South Callaway managed to give the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs their first loss of the year.
St. Clair (5-1) finished second in the Linn Girls Basketball Tournament last Saturday after South Callaway (6-1) won the championship game, 57-46. St. Clair reached the championship game with a 73-55 win against Newburg (4-2) last Friday in the semifinal round.
Seniors Gracie Sohn and Alana Hinson and junior Alohilani Bursey were all three named to the All-Tournament team.
South Callaway
The championship round featured two teams with Bulldog mascots that like to play with a “run-and-gun” style.
South Callaway got out to an 18-12 lead after one quarter and maintained the six-point advantage, 31-25, at halftime. After three quarters, South Callaway remained in front, 43-38.
“South Callaway shot the ball really well,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “They could all shoot. South Callaway is a very good team and will be a dangerous team come districts. They are going to win a lot of games this year.”
Sohn led St. Clair in scoring with 16 points.
Hinson netted 12 points.
Bursey knocked down nine points, Ally Newton five and Mackenzie Lowder four.
“Gracie and Lani did a good job on the glass,” Johnson said. “Alana made four threes. Ally played great defense on their point guard, who was all state last year. She didn’t give her any easy looks.”
Bursey led in rebounds with 15.
Newton grabbed 10 rebounds, Sohn nine and Lowder three. Annabelle Coonse and Hinson each added one rebound.
Newton dished out four assists. Bursey and Sohn added two assists apiece. Coonse and Hinson both made one assist.
Bursey and Newton each picked up three steals. Coonse and Hinson both stole one.
Bursey blocked two shots.
Newburg
In Friday’s semifinal, Sohn matched her career high of 27 points to lead St. Clair over the Lady Wolves. She completed a double-double by grabbing 12 rebounds and also added two assists and one steal.
“Gracie picked up two early fouls, but once she came back in she was a force to be reckoned with,” Johnson said. “She got her shot going. She knocked down three threes. She did a great job being aggressive and taking it to the basket.”
St. Clair led, 19-7, at the end of the first quarter, 37-26 at the half and 58-43 after three periods.
Hinson posted 18 points with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. She knocked home a half-court shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.
Bursey notched nine points with 15 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.
“Lani did a great job breaking the press,” Johnson said. “She has a great arm and threw a few great passes went right over their press. She did her best work in transition where she was able to find open teammates.”
Coonse netted nine points, adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Lowder and Newton both recorded four points with four rebounds apiece. Newton added four assists and four steals.
Jolee King contributed two points and two rebounds.
St. Clair has concluded its 2019 schedule and will resume play Friday, Jan. 3, at home against Gateway Science Academy at 5:30 p.m.