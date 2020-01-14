For the fifth time in eight games, the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs were winners by more than 30 points.
St. Clair (7-1) earned another decisive win Wednesday on the road at Northwest (2-12), 54-15.
The Lady Bulldogs held the host Lady Lions off the scoreboard for the entire first quarter, ending the opening period with a 20-0 lead.
The score stood at 34-3 at halftime and 50-13 after three quarters.
“We did a good job with our defensive pressure,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We got a lot of tips and steals. We brought the energy defensively. On offense, we did a great job of getting the ball inside to the post.”
Alana Hinson led all scorers with 19 points, adding two steals, one rebound and one assist.
“She did a good job not forcing her shot,” Johnson said. “She is a very smart basketball player and knows how to score. She did a great job of running the floor.”
Gracie Sohn turned in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. She also made eight steals and one assist.
“She has been a beast lately,” Johnson said. “She never forces anything, always lets the game come to her. This was the second time she almost recorded a triple-double.”
Alohilani Bursey recorded eight points, seven rebounds, four steals, four blocks and three assists.
Annabelle Coonse notched six points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Jolee King added five points and one rebound.
Jill Love and Mackenzie Lowder each added one point.
Ally Newton recorded five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Mackenzie Lowder made four rebounds and Love three. Madison Lowder and Vada Moore each made one rebound.
Zoe Sanders was Northwest’s top scorer with five points.
Abby Wright was next at four points. Grace Eimer, Jackie Oehler and Sophie Surdyke each added two points.
St. Clair begins the Union Tournament Monday as the No. 5 seed. The Lady Bulldogs will play Webster Groves in the first round at 7 p.m.