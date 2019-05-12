Goals were plentiful for the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs Tuesday.
St. Clair (12-7-1) scored eight times while shutting out Belle (0-15-1) on the road to end the regular season.
Six of the St. Clair goals came in the first half as the Lady Bulldogs built a commanding halftime lead.
Chloe Merseal netted a hat trick for the Lady Bulldogs and added one assist, finishing the regular season with a team high of 37 points (12 goals, 13 assists).
Merseal’s third goal of the night was a historic score for the program.
“Chloe’s last goal gave her 56 in her career and moved her past Heather Pendegraft for second all time in our program,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Her sister Anna is first with 80. She had a big night for us and continues to lead us offensively. She played aggressive tonight and was really active.”
Zoe Gaszak added a brace for St. Clair and notched one assist.
“Zoe played well for us offensively as well, scoring twice and getting an assist,” Isgrig said. “Zoe has been doing a lot of things well lately and is moving much better off the ball.”
Madison Husereau, Olivia Pratt and Elexis Wohlgemuth each scored a goal.
Haley Buscher, Kaitlyn Janson, Makayla Johnson, Gracie Sohn and Berlyn Wohlgemuth were all credited with one assist each.
“Berlyn Wohlgemuth gave us a spark on the wing and got her first career varsity assist,” Isgrig said. “She set up Chloe for our second goal and played a lot of dangerous balls into the box. Elexis Wohlgemuth scored her first career goal. She put herself in a good position and she was excited to get her first goal.”
Goalkeeper Courtney Williams recorded her 10th shutout of the season, needing just one save to do so.
Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is the postseason where the team will play in the Class 2 District 9 Tournament at Sullivan. St. Clair will meet St. James in the district semifinals Saturday at 11 a.m.