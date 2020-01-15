With five wrestlers placing, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs earned a spot in the top five at the Lafayette Tournament Saturday.
St. Clair’s girls earned 108 points to finish third. Lebanon’s 202 points led all team scores. Lafayette (160.5), Nixa (100) and McCluer North (99) all finished in the top five. Union’s girls finished 17th with 33 points.
The tournament featured both boys and girls competitions, but St. Clair only entered its girls.
“Outside of last weekend’s Wonder Woman tournament, Lafayette was our toughest tournament to date and our team took third overall out of 27 teams,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “The two teams that finished ahead of us were Lafayette and Lebanon, who were first and second at last year’s state tournament. From our beginners to our seasoned wrestlers, all have bought into the process and are improving at a rapid pace.”
Makayla Johnson (135) led the Lady Bulldogs with a first-place finish in her division.
Johnson pinned Hannah Tackett (Seckman, 3:43) and Lizzie Levins (Parkway South, 0:22) and then won a 12-3 major decision against Jenia Howard in the semifinals.
In the final round, Johnson pinned Benza Barafundi (Rockwood Summit) in 2:54.
“Makayla has been working extremely hard in the practice room to learn the sport and it continues to show in her efforts on the mat,” Hughes said. “She is always looking to score in every position and she demonstrated that on Saturday.”
Makenzie Turner (235) placed second. She pinned her first three opponents — Ronesha Poke (Francis Howell, 0:26), Skiyah Martin (Eureka, 0:35) and Hannah Ederhardt (De Soto, 0:15).
In the final round, McCluer North’s Triniya Walker was able to pin Turner.
“Makenzie is a very exciting wrestler to watch,” Hughes said. “She starts off the match very aggressive and is always looking to score.”
Emma Davis (120) and Berlyn Wohlgemuth (187) both placed fourth.
Davis went 2-2 with a 10-6 decision win against Chloe Brower and a pin in 5:10 against Luci LaJeuness (Rockwood Summit).
Earthis Pascua (Lindbergh) pinned Davis in the third-place match.
“Emma was battling an injury the last few days leading up to Saturday and I am proud of her for being able to get past it and compete at a high level,” Hughes said. “We expect Emma to continue to get better and be ready come postseason.”
Wohlgemuth posted a 1-2 record. She won a 10-4 decision against Sheila Deronjic (Fox) and was edged by Union’s Jaiden Powell in a 5-4 decision in the semifinal round. Alyssa Miller (Franics Howell) pinned Wohlgemuth to finish third.
“Berlyn is gaining more and more confidence every tournament and her results are showing it,” Hughes said. “In her second round, Berlyn was facing an opponent that had pinned her two weeks prior. This time Berlyn wrestled hard the entire time and but was unable to defeat her and fell 5-4 in triple overtime. I was very proud of her for that match and how much better she had gotten and will continue to get as the year goes on.”
Elexis Wohlgemuth (142) went 3-1. She won an 8-6 decision against Katt Mossinghoff (Francis Howell) in a sudden victory round. She also pinned Aliyah Pyke (Lindbergh, 2:07) and then pinned Grace Johnson (Hillsboro, 2:38) in the fifth-place match.
“Elexis’s only loss of the tournament was to the eventual champ,” Hughes said. “She continues to prove her conditioning by winning tough matches that are decided in either overtime or the last few seconds. Elexis is always willing to learn new moves and grow in the sport and we are excited to see her skills grow in every bout.”
Cassidy Shoemate (110) finished seventh with a 1-2 record. In her final match, she pinned Kirkwood’s Nina Parker in 1:47.
Kaitlyn Janson (130) placed eighth with a 1-3 record. Her win came in the first round, pinning Gloria Kuebee (Rockwood Summit) in 3:31.
Jordyn Hampson finished 2-3 with a pair of wins by pin against Lily Kirk (De Soto, 0:33) and Anna Reed (Eureka, 0:25).
Lili Vernon (115) was a winner by forfeit against Union’s Lillie Zimmermann and finished 1-2 in the tournament.
Hannah Thacker (125) posted a 1-4 record with the win coming by default against Raena Reynolds (Seckman).
St. Clair had a home quad meet Tuesday and will next compete at the St. Charles Tournament Friday and Saturday.