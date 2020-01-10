The first home game of the season resulted in a landslide win for the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (6-1) kicked off the home portion of their schedule Friday with an 89-18 victory against Gateway Science (0-3).
The Lady Bulldogs had the game well in hand after a 31-5 score to end the first period. At halftime, the lead stood at 54-7, and grew to 81-11 at the end of the third quarter.
Gracie Sohn led all scorers with 25 points and finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds, nine steals and one assist.
“Gracie has been on a tear of late,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “In the last three games she is averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds and three steals a game. She has been great at looking to be more aggressive.”
Sohn outscored the visiting Lady Gators on her own, as did teammate Alohilani Bursey, who finished with 20 points.
Bursey added seven steals, six rebounds and one assist.
Ally Newton contributed 15 points with eight steals, five assists and two rebounds.
Alana Hinson totaled 10 points with seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Phoebe Arnold put through eight points and grabbed four steals.
Annabelle Coonse added five points, four steals and four assists.
Madison Lowder, Grace Moore and Jolee King each finished with two points.
Mackenzie Lowder pulled down six rebounds.
Jill Love added two rebounds and Vada Moore made one assist.
“As a team we collected 38 rebounds and 34 steals,” Johnson said. “We did a good job attacking the basket. We shot almost 50 percent from the field.”
St. Clair is scheduled to play on the road at Northwest Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m.