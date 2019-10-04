The Lady Bulldogs were winners and the St. Clair boys runners-up at the Elsberry Invitational Monday.
St. Clair’s girls posted the top team score of 31 to win the event. The boys finished second with 45 points.
Case Busse, a St. Clair sophomore, was the individual winner of the boys race in 17:47.51. Another St. Clair runner, freshman Hanna Spoon, finished second in the girls race in 22:19.47.
Following the St. Clair girls in the team scores were Warrenton (53), Ft. Zumwalt East (76), Orchard Farm (96), Clopton (128) and Highland (130).
Orchard Farm won the boys race with 30 points. Ft. Zumwalt East was third with 56, followed by Mark Twain (105), Highland (117) and Wellsville (125).
Girls
Kadence Berry of Winfield won the girls race in 20:59.82.
Backing Spoon for the Lady Bulldogs was Alyssa McCormack, who finished fourth in 22:30.53.
Three St. Clair runners finished in succession at the end of the top 10. Arin Halmich (24:01.95) finished 10th, followed immediately by Olivia Pratt (24:11.7) and Elexis Wohlgemuth (24:36.33).
Other St. Clair runners were Liliana Vernon (18th, 25:51.76) and Melodi Miller (22nd, 26:17.48).
Boys
Busse was pursed on the course by second-place finisher Ian Schwierjohn of Orchard Farm, who finished in 18:05.99.
St. Clair’s next runner to cross was Austin Dunn, who placed sixth in 19:23.32.
Jonathan Brewer also got into the top 10 for the Bulldogs, taking ninth in 19:52.47.
Rounding out the St. Clair finishers were Logan Smith (19th, 20:49.34), Aiden McCormack (25th, 21:15.99), Noe Felber (26th, 21:20.7) and Austin Tobben (44th, 24:06.83).
St. Clair next runs at the Orchard Farm Invitational Thursday, Oct. 10.