The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs defense was unscathed Monday.
St. Clair (10-7-1) went on the road to shut out Valley Park (10-7), 4-0, improving the Lady Bulldog winning streak to four games in a row.
Goalkeeper Courtney Williams recorded the shutout without Valley Park getting a shot on goal.
“Defensively we did a good job and she only had to touch the ball once,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “... This was a good win for us. We wanted to work on some things offensively and I thought we played a pretty good game. Valley Park is much improved and I thought we controlled the game. The field we played on was huge, probably 15 yards wider than we usually play on and I thought we did a pretty good job using the width of the field.”
St. Clair received goals from Kaitlyn Janson, Kynzi Humphrey, Zoe Gaszak and Haley Buscher.
Chloe Merseal and Elexis Wohlgemuth each made an assist.
Janson’s unassisted goal opened the scoring.
“This was a good goal for Kaitlyn and showed her improvement as a player,” Isgrig said. “She won a ball from their defense then calmly finished it in the corner. She made the simple play instead of trying to do too much.”
Humphrey, a sophomore, was the next to score, putting the ball in the net for the first time in her varsity career.
“Chloe played a ball to Kynzi and she scored from about 20 yards out,” Isgrig said. “This was her first varsity goal. She played a lot of minutes for us in the middle of the field and it was nice seeing her score her first goal.”
The score remained at 2-0 going into the intermission.
Coming out in the second half, Gaszak extended the lead.
“This was our best goal of the night,” Isgrig said. “Elexis did a good job attacking the end line and Zoe found space in the middle and finished. We have been working with her on doing this and she continues to get better. Elexis missed her entire freshman year last year with injury and she continues to learn and improve.”
Buscher rounded out the scoring, putting the ball in directly on a corner kick.
“Haley continues to do anything asked of her and is doing a great job for us,” Isgrig said.
St. Clair has two regular season games remaining on the schedule, playing at Belle Tuesday at 5 p.m. and hosting De Soto Wednesday, also at 5 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs will begin postseason play in the Class 2 District 9 Tournament in Sullivan Saturday, where St. Clair holds the No. 1 seed. The Lady Bulldogs will take on St. James at 11 a.m.