Entering the MSHSAA Class 2 State Volleyball Tournament, no team in Missouri was hotter than the Hermann Lady Bearcats.
Hermann entered the state tournament with an 18-match winning streak. And that didn’t end last Friday during pool play.
Hermann (34-5) swept all three of its pool play opponents Friday at Cape Girardeau’s Show Me Center.
Hermann opened with a 25-17, 25-9 win over Licking.
In the second round, Hermann swept St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia, 25-9, 25-16.
Hermann then swept St. Pius X of Festus, 25-15, 25-15.
“Regarding pool play, we were ready to battle,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said. “I felt we came out onto the court focused and confident. We had a lot of players step up to the challenge. Grace Winkelmann had 38 kills during pool play. Gabriella Engemann, a rightside hitter who averaged 1.8 kills per set on the year, came up with 2.7 kills per set during pool play.”
A program trademark is aggressive serving and that was evident during pool play, Landolt said.
“Our serving game was tough during pool play. We really kept the other teams out of system with our serving. We served 17 aces during pool play.”
Blocking was another strong area, Landolt said.
“I was also impressed with our blocking,” he said. “On the season, we averaged 1.5 blocks per set, but we improved that to 2.3 blocks per set. Our blocking during the St. Pius match was key to helping us win that pool play match. They have really strong outside hitters, and it helped to block a few of them, but we also got our hands on a lot of their balls to slow the attacks down, which made them easier to dig.”
The pool results put Hermann and St. Pius into the state title match Saturday morning.
It’s possible this could be the final year for pool play. Next year, the state series goes to best-of-five, and one change which could happen is the state tournament going to a bracket all the way to the final.
“The state tournament is always fun,” Landolt said. “It is a great atmosphere and there is a lot of good volleyball to watch. I am a bit anxious as to what it will look like next year with the elimination of pool play.”
Licking
In the opening match, Hermann hit .254 for the match with 23 kills and five errors on 71 attacks. Hermann hit .292 in the first game and .174 in the second.
Winkelmann led the way with 13 kills while hitting .353.
Engemann was next with five kills while Malerie Schutt and Chloe Witte each had two kills. Grace Godat added one.
Hannah Grosse had 21 assists while Witte added one.
Witte was the digs leader with 10. Chelsey Moeckli ended with nine while Grosse and Macie Witthaus each had five. Winkelmann was next with four and Schutt added one.
Hermann served six aces. Godat had three. Winkelmann, Grosse and Witte each had one.
Godat and Engemann had one block assist apiece.
Kamryn Barnes was the kills leader for Licking with eight. Abigail Cole recorded 12 assists and 12 digs. Kylie Taylor had 14 digs. Maggie Cline recorded a solo block.
St. Paul Lutheran
Knowing a sweep would put the Lady Bearcats into the state title match, Hermann took care of business, 25-9, 25-16.
Hermann hit .407 for the match with 27 kills and three errors on 59 attacks.
The Lady Bearcats hit .400 in the first game and .412 in the second.
Winkelmann again led the team in kills with 13. Godat was next with six while Engemann added five. Schutt had two kills and Witte chipped in with one.
Grosse dished out 26 assists.
Witte was the digs leader with eight. Winkelmann and Moeckli each ended with five. Grosse and Witthaus had three digs apiece. Godat and Schutt ended with two digs.
Witthaus served three aces. Grosse and Witte each had one.
Godat had one solo block and two block assists. Grosse had two block assists.
St. Paul Lutheran was paced by Lauryn Bonar’s seven kills. Adrien Martens posted seven assists. Brooke Lange was the digs leader with eight. Bonar had one solo block and a service ace.
St. Pius
Both Hermann and St. Pius were undefeated in pool action coming into this match, so it was a preview of the state title contest.
Hermann set the tone for Saturday, sweeping, 25-15, 25-15.
For the match, Hermann hit .358 with 25 kills and six errors on 53 swings.
The Lady Bearcats hit .444 in the first game and .314 in the second.
Winkelmann led the attack with 10 kills while Engemann and Witte were next with six. Godat had two kills and Grosse ended with one.
Grosse recorded 22 assists and Witthaus added two.
Moeckli was the digs leader with eight. Winkelmann and Witte each had five. Grosse, Godat, Schutt and Witthaus had one dig apiece.
Schutt ended with a solo block. Godat had three block assists, Engemann added two and Winkelmann had one.