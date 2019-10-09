The volleyball Lady Bearcats have gained more local bragging rights this season.
Hermann (14-5) notched a two-set victory Monday against Washington (15-12-3) in Blue Jay Gym, 25-11, 25-20.
“(The) first game we didn’t show up to play,” Washington Head Coach Susan Harms said. “They blocked us and hit the ball down on use We could not generate any offense.”
Washington improved on that first effort in the second set.
“The second game we played with them, attacking the ball much better and playing better defense,” Harms said. “We moved the ball around their block, hit down the line and eliminated mistakes. We just couldn’t finish it out.”
Hermann’s star hitter, Grace Winkelmann, pounded 15 kills in the game with two blocks.
Chloe Witte added eight kills for the Lady Bearcats. Ellie Engemann and Grace Godat had two kills apiece and Malerie Schutt killed one.
Godat made two blocks. Witte, Engemann and Schutt all blocked one.
Hannah Grosse made 28 assists.
Hermann served five aces — two by Grosse, two by Godat and one by Witte.
Kassidy Phililps was the kills leader for the Lady Jays with five.
Emma Duncan recorded four kills, followed by two from Abby Redd and one each by Hallie Giesike, Sophie Howell, Josie Obermark and Claire Strubberg.
Redd made three blocks. Giesike and Strubberg both blocked one.
Jackie Oetterer posted 11 assists. Phillips and Cierstyn Jacquin had one assist apiece.
Duncan served four aces and Josie Collier served one.
Jacquin was Washington’s defensive leader with 18 digs.
Phillips added 14 digs. Other digs totals included Oetterer (nine), Collier (eight), Obermark (three), Howell (three), Giesike (three), Duncan (one) and Redd (one).
Hermann also defeated Washington last Tuesday during pool play at the Hermann Invitational Tournament. Hermann was second in the event and the Lady Jays placed third.
The Lady Jays traveled to take on Gateway Athletic Conference Central opponent Ft. Zumwalt North Tuesday and will return home to host Howell Central Thursday at 6 p.m.