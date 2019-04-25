Ladue’s Hope Shimony split the defense and buried her shot into the net with 17:48 to play Monday as the Lady Rams edged host Washington to start pool play in the Fifth Annual Blue Cat Tournament Monday.
Ladue (8-9) edged the Lady Jays (10-6), 1-0, by virtue of the goal.
Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer was not happy.
“It was one of our worst mental and physical efforts of the season,” Fischer said. “We had two or three girls play well tonight but the rest of us were always a step behind Ladue. Credit to them for beating us to most of the 50/50 balls all night.”
Shimony was set up by a through pass from Sydney Frelich in the midfield. Frelich was pressured by two Washington players, but managed to thread her pass to Shimony.
The Ladue senior forward was able to accelerate past Washington’s central defenders and put the ball past Washington goalkeeper Ariel Pettis for the game’s only goal.
Maddie Milton recorded the shutout in goal for Ladue. Pettis was tested on the other end and that’s the only time Ladue was able to find the net.
Washington will get a chance to put the game behind Thursday. The Lady Jays host Pacific at Scanlan Stadium in the final pool match at 6:45 p.m.
Ladue concludes its pool play Wednesday at Union’s Stierberger Stadium against Pacific. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Ladue can secure the Blue Pool title with a win.
The tournament concludes Friday in Union with the consolation game starting at 4 p.m. The third-place game will be played at 5:45 p.m. with the title contest at 7:30 p.m.
Fischer hopes his team isn’t getting a case of the Mondays.
“We have played two Monday games in a row with terrible mental and physical effort,” Fischer said. “We will have to go back to work to correct these deficiencies as a team.”
Fischer said that could open opportunities for players who are willing to put in the work.
“There’s no excuses for not coming to play your best every night,” Fischer said. “You only get so many athletic events in your high school career and it’s a shame to waste them by being mentally not ready to play. We have a few weeks left to find some kids who want to play their hearts out each night.”