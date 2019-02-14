She might be a sophomore, but Avery Lackey played beyond her youth at last week’s St. Francis Borgia Regional The Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament.
The 6-1 sophomore post player led the host Lady Knights to the tournament championship with a 55-46 win over Rockwood Summit Saturday, Feb. 2.
“I think the whole team did pretty well tonight,” Lackey said. “We struggled, but we kept our head up and it really helped us.”
Lackey averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game as the Lady Knights captured the title. She also tied for the event lead in blocked shots with five and added three assists and two steals in two games.
In the title game, Lackey stood toe-to-toe with two tall post players from Rockwood Summit.
“In the first half, I got two fouls on Jasmine, so she had to sit a lot,” Lackey said. “When she came back in, I was ready to play her. We weren’t really ready for Ashley Kelley. When she came in, we had to adjust a little bit. Lynnae (Grus) did a good job staying in the middle allowing me to come out and help.”
For her efforts, Lackey won the KLPW most valuable player award on The Missourian All-Tournament team.
Although just a sophomore, Lackey has had a storied Borgia career already. She was the mascot for the 2013 Class 3 state champion Borgia volleyball team when her mother, Julie (Kriete) Lackey was an assistant coach.
Beyond that, Avery Lackey chose to continue in basketball rather than play volleyball.
“In the beginning, I learned a lot from my cousins Jordan (Kriete) and Emma (Kriete),” Lackey said. “I didn’t like volleyball, but their competitiveness and athleticism really helped me.”
Lackey also said concentration at the free-throw line helped the team.
“We shot a lot of free throws,” Lackey said. “I feel we usually wouldn’t do that, but it was good today. The free throws really helped us out because we knocked a lot of them down.”
Tournament champion Borgia led the all-tournament team with three players. Senior guard Grace Gettemeier and junior guard Julia Struckhoff also made the squad. Gettemeier averaged 13 points per game while Struckhoff checked in at 11 points per game for the event.
Runner-up Rockwood Summit placed junior forward Jasmine Manuel and junior guard Jayla McLemore on the all-tournament team.
Manuel averaged 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. McLemore wasn’t usually among her team’s top scorers at 5.7 points per game, but contributed in many other ways, including on the press.
Parkway South won the third-place game over Union and the tournament’s top scorer and rebounder played for Parkway South. Senior Lani Thompson averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds per game while making the all-tournament squad.
The other Parkway South selection for the all-tournament team was junior Linnea Johansen, who averaged 8.3 points and four rebounds per game.
Union placed sophomore Emily Gaebe, the team’s leading scorer, on the all-tournament team.
Washington won the consolation game and Cierstyn Jacquin, a junior guard who led the tournament in steals with 14, was on the all-tournament team. Jacquin averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and scored a season-high 18 points in the team’s first win of the season in the consolation game.
Diamanique Dunn, a senior guard, was University City’s all-tournament representative.