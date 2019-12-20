Led by one champion, Ryder Kuenzel, and four runners-up, the Union wrestling Wildcats placed fifth in their home tournament last weekend.
Union scored 210 points to finish behind St. Clair (216.5) and Logan-Rogersville (191.5).
“Our boys team continued to improve and my returning varsity wrestlers performed well again,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “I can count on having six or seven medalists in every tournament and we had five in the finals again this weekend. We finished in sixth place as a team because we have a few weight classes that do not score any team points and that makes it hard to stay in the team race.”
Marshfield won the title with 301 points. Northwest (282), Windsor (256) and Branson (241) were next.
Kuenzel (170) was the only one of Union’s five finalists to win a championship.
He opened by pinning St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Brynner Frankenberg in 0:55.
In the quarterfinals, Kuenzel needed 0:32 to pin Ste. Genevieve’s Elijah Holifield.
Kuenzel went the distance in the semifinals, a 10-2 major decision over Windsor’s Austin Henry. In the title bout, he earned a 13-8 decision over Marshfield’s Elijah Horne.
Union’s four runners-up were Dominick Beine (106), Carter Sickmeier (138), David Clark (220) and Connor Ward (285).
Beine won his semifinal over Logan-Rogersville’s Jacob Foster by a 17-7 major decision before losing to St. Clair’s Ryan Meek in the title bout by a 10-0 major decision.
Sickmeier won his opening match with a 0:25 pin of Northwest’s Tristan Staat and then pinned Braeden Brooks of Marshfield in 1:13.
Defending Class 2 132-pound state champion Jay Stausbaugh of Logan-Rogersville won a 12-2 major decision over Sickmeier in the title bout.
Clark pinned Joey Anderson of Logan-Rogersville in the opening bout in 0:55 and needed a little longer to pin St. James’ Zach Woodson in the quarterfinals in 1:05.
Clark posted a 7-6 decision over Cape Central’s Josh Pullen before losing by a 16-5 major decision to Northwest’s Chase Stegall, last year’s Class 4 195-pound state runner-up, in the title match.
Ward won his quarterfinal over Branson’s Sam Wood by a pin in 4:54 before taking a medical forfeit over Fox’s Mason Petty.
In the title bout, Ryan Schmelze of Ste. Genevieve edged Ward in Tiebreaker 1, 1-0.
Sam Inman (113) finished third, winning three of his four bouts.
Inman opened with a 19-0 technical fall in 3:54 against Tommy Mynatt of Marshfield.
In the semifinals, Gavin Gross of Ste. Genevieve pinned Inman in 5:25.
Inman came back to win a 15-0 technical fall against Mikey Clark of Logan-Rogersville in 3:49. He posted a 6-2 decision against Alex Turley of Webster Groves in the third-place match.
Joshua Wegescheide (145) ended fourth.
Wegescheide won his first two matches, a 4:38 pin of Northwest’s Dalton Key and a 5:21 pin of Webster Groves’ Cole Ewing.
Grant Pauli of Windsor pinned Wegescheide in the semifinals in 0:29.
Wegescheide won a 13-11 decision over Logan-Rogersville’s Kit Farren before being pinned by Marshfield’s Isaiah Ragsdale in 3:01 in the third-place bout.
Bowen Ward (152) was Union’s other place finisher, ending seventh.
He opened with a 0:22 pin of Fox’s Adam Sims.
Kaleb Myracle of Ste. Genevieve then edged Ward, 3-2.
Coming back, Ward won 7-3 over Cape Central’s Mason Diamond before dropping a 7-1 decision to Northwest’s Connor Mort.
In the seventh-place bout, Ward won by medical forfeit over Springfield Central’s Sam Robertson.
James D’Onofrio (160) lost his two matches by pins against Zachary Achterberg of St. James (2:49) and Nathan Boone of Borgia (1:52).
Talley (195) was pinned by Seif Elkhashab of Windsor in 1:48 and forfeited his next two matches.
Union had one extra wrestler, Gabe Hoekel (138), who placed fourth.
Hoekel decisioned St. James’ Cody Wilfong, 4-2, before losing by a 5:01 pin to eventual champion Jay Stausbaugh of Logan-Rogersville.
Hoekel pinned Seth Banks of St. Clair in 1:03 before losing to Marshfield’s Braeden Brooks in the third-place match, 5-3.