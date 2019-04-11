Returning to the links Wednesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights picked up a win over O’Fallon Chrisitan.
Playing at Persimmon Woods Golf Club in Weldon Spring, Borgia shot 151 to O’Fallon Christian’s 218. Each team counted its four lowest scores.
Zach Unnerstall was the medalist, shooting 32, three strokes under par.
“Zach had an exceptional score,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said.
Next was Mark Maguire, who shot 39. Maguire suffered a knee injury near the end of the basketball season and has worked to come back and be able to golf.
“Mark played a good round on that course for sure,” Neier said.
Brady Linz and William Warden each shot 40. Clayton Swartz checked in at 41 and Gus Burrow shot 49.
The Knights defeated Duchesne Monday at Franklin County Country Club. That story can be found elsewhere in this section.
Borgia plays Wednesday at Tolton Catholic in Columbia before going to the Warrenton Tournament Thursday and the Sullivan Tournament Friday.