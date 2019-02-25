If there’s a theme to the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball season, it’s stopping streaks.
Having seen losing runs to Duchesne and St. Mary’s, among others, come to a halt this season, the Knights (14-11) sent another drought to the history book as well, winning at Vianney (7-17) Tuesday, 59-51.
“Any time you can go down there and get a win is good,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They are always well-coached and play hard. We dug down, played hard and gave ourselves a chance to win with good team play.”
Borgia had lost the last eight to the Golden Griffins and had a four-game losing streak at the Vianney gym.
For Borgia, it was the first time since Feb. 5, 2010, that the Knights defeated Vianney, 73-60. Borgia went 30-1 that season and finished second in the Class 4 state tournament.
The last win at Vianney goes back to Feb. 6, 2009, when Borgia won 60-48. It also was a state championship year for the Knights.
The Knights led 16-15 after one quarter at Vianney and 31-28 at the half. Borgia was up by five points after three quarters, 43-38, and sealed the game in the fourth quarter.
“All of the players chipped in and did things to help our cause,” Neier said.
Borgia only hit 17 of 27 free-throw attempts for the night, but many of those came down the stretch to close out the win.
“Cole Weber hit four in a row at the end and Alex Brinkmann also hit a couple,” Neier said.
Max Meyers was Borgia’s top scorer with 12 points, all from beyond the three-point arc. He hit four of Borgia’s six three-point shots in the game.
“Max hit two threes in a row,” Neier said. “He hit one when we were down two and that put us ahead.”
Brinkmann netted 10 points and went 6-10 from the free-throw line.
Will Elbert contributed nine points.
Trent Strubberg had one of the three-point shots and ended with eight points.
Brendan Smith and Weber scored seven points apiece. Weber led the Knights at the line by going 4-4 and also had a three-point basket.
Ryan Kell added four points and Zach Unnerstall scored two.
“Will and Brendan got some good baskets and then our outside guys hit some threes. It wasn’t really one of our best games, but it took a team effort to get the win.”
Vianney had the game’s leading scorer, Josh Kleinheider, who ended with 20 points. He was 10-11 from the free-throw line and the Golden Griffins were 18-20 from the stripe in the contest.
Jonathan Dyer was next with 13 points. He hit three of the nine Vianney three-point shots.
Ethan Lattimore netted eight points.
Luke Schueler contributed five points while Mitch Wilson scored three and Jake Luthy netted two points.
Borgia returns to action next Tuesday in Hannibal for the Class 4 District 10 semifinals. Borgia is the second seed and will have a bye for Monday’s first-round games. The Knights will take on either No. 3 Moberly or sixth-seeded Warrenton in a scheduled 9 p.m. contest. Those two teams play a first-round game Monday.
The championship is scheduled for Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. Teams on the other side of the bracket are top-seeded Hannibal, No. 4 Kirksville and fifth-seeded Mexico.