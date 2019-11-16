It comes down to Saturday football in St. Louis for the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights.
Borgia (9-2) visits Roosevelt (10-1) Saturday at 1 p.m. for the Class 3 District 2 championship.
“We have been in the district finals several times in the last few years but have not won a district since 2011,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “To be where we are at this time of the year with the injuries we have had is something special. Saturday afternoon, our goal can be achieved to bring the district title back to Borgia.”
Roosevelt is the top seed and advanced with wins over Confluence Prep, 54-6, and Sullivan, 40-33.
Third-seeded Borgia opened with a 57-0 win over Bayless and then upset previously unbeaten St. Clair last Friday, 20-13.
Roosevelt, the Public High League champion, has won 10 games in a row after losing its opener to Troy, 28-24.
Roosevelt’s regular season wins have been 40-13 over Jefferson, 70-0 over Carnahan, 46-0 over Bayless, forfeit over Confluence Prep, 58-20 over Gateway STEM, 56-6 over Vashon, 32-16 over Miller Career Academy and 42-0 over Bishop DuBourg.
“Roosevelt has speed at every position, which is a big concern for us,” said Gildehaus. “After watching many films and seeing them in person last Saturday against Sullivan, we saw first-hand what they hope to do.”
Gildehaus said everything starts with special teams.
“We are working hard on our kicking game, both kickoff as well as return, because they are 50-50 either onside or kicking deep. Kicking off to them is a challenge as well as they are loaded with return speed, led by Darrius Jackson, who averages 60 yards per return, and Deablo McGee, who averages 60 yards as well. Naturally, we will do our best to avoid those two.”
Alonzo Smith is Roosevelt’s quarterback and he’s a multiple threat. As a passer, he’s completed 81 of 145 attempts for 1,591 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. As a runner, Smith leads the team with 496 yards on 66 carries. He’s scored 11 touchdowns.
Gildehaus said he’s similar to the St. Mary’s quarterback.
“Offensively, they mix things up with run and pass, but as we have seen from St. Mary’s, Smith runs the team,” Gildehaus said. “He’s extremely talented, both running as well as getting the ball into his playmakers. Our keys to the game will be to contain him, keep him in the pocket, and change the pace of the game to make sure we keep their big guys on the move.”
The top receiving threat is McGee, who has caught 34 passes for 871 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has 14 carries for 123 yards and seven scores.
Jackson has carried the ball 21 times for 174 yards and four touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 580 yards and five scores.
Gildehaus knows Roosevelt also has size with its line, both offensively and defensively.
“On the defensive side, they have good size up front, but rely on speed to get to the ball.”
Paul Strickland is the leading tackler with 49 total stops. He has three sacks and three fumble recoveries as well.
Dajavion Mitchel has three fumble recoveries. Jackson has intercepted five passes while McGee has three picks. Smith has added two interceptions so far.
Roosevelt also had a situation with its coaching staff and athletic department. Trey Porter was relieved of his head coaching and athletic director duties in October, a very unpopular move among the team.
Roosevelt’s students took to the streets to protest the decision. The team is playing under an interim head coach.
Borgia also looks to its quarterback to run the show. Sam Heggemann has completed 78 of 166 pass attempts for 1,404 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s the team’s leading runner with 160 carries for 1,039 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Alonzo MacDonald is next in the run department with 158 carries for 732 yards and six scores. Tyler Stieffermann has run for 347 yards and two touchdowns, but he’s out for the season following knee surgery.
The top receiver is Andrew Patton, who has 17 catches for 336 yards and one touchdown. Brandon Mitchell has 16 receptions for 280 yards and one score. Stieffermann had 180 receiving yards before his injury.
Nick Dyson is the only other receiver with more than 100 yards and he has seven catches for 150 yards.
Brady Kleekamp leads the team with 70 tackles and one sack.
Borgia’s top pass rushers are Vinny Fortner and Wil Heggemann, who have eight and six sacks, respectively.
Gavin Mueller has two fumble recoveries and Patton has picked off four passes.
Roosevelt has a grass field, meaning weather conditions, such as mud, could come into play.
It’s not the first time Borgia has played on grass. Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division foes Tolton Catholic and Cardinal Ritter also have grass fields.
Fan Information
The game is being played at Roosevelt High School, located near the intersection of Gravois and Compton. The address for GPS is listed as 3230 Hartford St., St. Louis.
Admission is $5, but there are conditions that fans need to know about before heading to the game. There are policies which are in effect with the St. Louis Public School District.
Fans will be permitted to only bring in clear bags with a maximum size of 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. Small hand clutches, no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will be allowed as well.
All bags will be searched and anyone attending the game will be checked by wand.
Additionally, no outside food or drink will be allowed. Fans are not allowed re-entry.