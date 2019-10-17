Winning 10 of 11 events, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights completed a season sweep of Missouri Military Academy Friday.
Swimming at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA, Borgia won, 107-39.
“The meet went as expected,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “They are a newer team, so they are still trying to figure out everything and they are still learning. I was there not too long ago so I can completely relate.”
MMA restarted its team this season.
“I let the captains put together the line up for this meet,” Alferman-Molitor said. “I was very impressed with how well they did with it. One thing that we did that was a little weird for us was we had the four freshman only swim one individual event so they could swim all three relays. I don’t always have enough boys from one class to run a relay so it was fun to put together a freshman-only relay.”
That relay team, Zach Posinski, Will Jett, Aidan Garlock and Gabe Rio, won both of their events.
They captured the 200 medley relay in 1:59.50 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.69. Both are state consideration times.
“Overall, the boys did well,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We had three boys PR in events: Jonah Little PRed in the 200 individual medley and Cole Fletcher and Carter Lange PRed in the 100 freestyle. To get a personal best was very difficult since the pool was warm and the humidity was high.”
Borgia’s other winners were:
• Ryan Kluesner in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.57. Alan Weidemann swam second in the race in 2:40.33.
• Garlock won the 200 individual medley in 2:22.15.
• Rio was the winner in the 50 freestyle in 25.12. Andrew Haberberger was second in 28.38.
• Posinski won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.
• Kluesner was the champion in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.03. Lange placed second in 1:01.87 and Fletcher ended third in 1:13.94.
• In the 200 freestyle relay, Borgia’s freshmen won with the team of Kluesner, Fletcher, Lange and Little taking second in 2:04.47.
• Fletcher won the 100 backstroke in 1:34.95.
• Jett claimed the top spot in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.65. Lange was second in 1:21.87.
• The 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Kluesner, Rio and Posinski won with a time of 3:52.41. Borgia’s other team of Jett, Weidemann, Haberberger and Lange was second in 4:42.56.
MMA’s lone winner was Damien Brown in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:21.83.